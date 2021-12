The following resources contain information regarding various Financial Aid policies. For additional information, please see the Lee University catalog. Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) is a policy required by Federal and State financial aid regulations for all students receiving financial assistance through these programs. The policy is intended to ensure students are progressing towards degree completion. All students who receive federal and/or state financial aid must be working toward an eligible degree and be in good academic standing (as defined by this policy) to be eligible for aid. Lee University will utilize the policy below in determining federal and state financial aid eligibility. Progress will be evaluated at the end of the academic year or at the end of term as described in Section III for all degree seeking students. In order to ensure that students are making progress, the following requirements have been established:

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO