Lake Nona development update: Tavistock shares a look at what's coming to the fast-growing community

FORT MYERS — Seagate Development Group has named Fortune 500 real estate industry executive Iain McGill CFO. McGill will oversee all financials for Fort Myers-based Seagate’s expanding enterprises, including commercial and residential development and construction, residential remodeling and tenant improvements, property management and leasing and interior design, according to a statement. Most recently, McGill was the primary finance executive of the Northeast U.S. portfolio for Federal Realty Investment Trust, where he managed and reported on a portfolio with a combined annual net operating income in excess of $1.2 billion.
