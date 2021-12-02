Lake Nona development update: Tavistock shares a look at what's coming to the fast-growing community

His firm was the fourth-largest provider of capital in the commercial real estate industry last year — and it's seen 16% revenue growth so far this year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO