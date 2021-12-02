ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

DropletQC: improved identification of empty droplets and damaged cells in single-cell RNA-seq data

By Walter Muskovic
BioMed Central
 4 days ago

Walter Muskovic1 & Joseph E. Powell ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5070-41241,2. Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 329 (2021) Cite this article. Advances in droplet-based single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) have dramatically increased throughput, allowing tens of thousands of cells to be routinely sequenced in a single experiment. In addition to cells, droplets capture cell-free “ambient”...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

