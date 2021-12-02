Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck on State Road 417

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Just after 8 a.m., troopers said a crash happened on State Road 417 at Rinehart Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist collided into the left side of the pickup truck.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was then thrown over the guardrail and into the treeline, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were available.