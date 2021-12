It goes without saying, but the 2021 Seahawks have been an absolute disaster. Their offense is amongst the worst in the league and Russell Wilson isn't playing well. The defense has been better recently but still isn't what anybody would consider a great unit. The team is 3-7 and will need to run the table for any chance to make the playoffs, and calls for a true rebuild are getting louder. Those voices aren't going anywhere either, especially if Wilson repeats his 2020 offseason performance, throwing his teammates and organization under the bus while handing Adam Schefter a list of four teams he would want to play for.

