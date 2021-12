African Americans know that color matters in regard to almost everything in this country. Medical care is no exception. The evidence more than bears this out. Two examples stick with me: an Oakland study showed that Black male patients fared better with Black physicians—they were more likely to undergo preventive care and accept flu shots from Black doctors. Another example is even more stark: a study of more than two million birth records in Florida showed that Black infants had significantly higher survival rates when cared for by a Black doctor. This is critically important, because Black infants are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants.

