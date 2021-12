The Astros are expected to be suitors for some of the free-agent market’s top bats. Among them are outfielder Starling Marte and shortstops Trevor Story, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien, all of whom are projected to receive four or five-year deals, which aligns with the Astros’ philosophy regarding high-priced contracts—no more than five years in length. While many of the market’s pitchers have already signed, not one notable position player has come off the board. It’s not a trend that’s unlike recent offseasons, but this winter has something at the forefront that the others did not: a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO