CHICAGO — With a month left in the year, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has already recorded more than 1,000 homicides, the most in almost 30 years. The office passed the grim milestone over the holiday weekend, bringing it to 1,009 homicides as of Tuesday. The majority of the homicide victims were killed by people using guns, and more than 90 percent of the victims are Black or Latino.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO