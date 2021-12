Hitman 3 will keep on trucking with more post-launch content as part of a second year of support, studio IO Interactive has announced. This will take the form of "new maps, storylines, modes and ways to play", one of which is the Elusive Target Arcade. Arriving in January 2022, it will dramatically change how Elusive Target missions are played, potentially with modifiers and tweaks you can make yourself. More information will be shared early next year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO