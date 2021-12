OKLAHOMA CITY –– USA Softball is excited to announce updates to the High Performance Program (HPP), which will serve as a pipeline to the USA Softball National Team Program. In effort of providing an equal opportunity for players to show their talent, the HPP will focus on evaluating player skills and growing the game of softball in the United States, specifically in the Junior Olympic (JO) Girls’ Fast Pitch division.

