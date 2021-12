The average rate of new daily Covid cases in Arlington has risen more than 50% between early November and now, two days before Thanksgiving. As locals prepare for feasts and family gatherings, Covid has rebounded from its seasonal low of about 20 cases per day earlier this month. The seven-day moving average now stands at 32 cases per day, though that is still well below Arlington’s Delta wave peak of 48 cases per day, reached in mid-September.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO