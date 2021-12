Tis the season for finding the perfect Christmas tree. But it could also be the season of tickets if you don't secure that perfect tree properly. Hauling a Christmas tree in your car is similar to moving furniture, appliances, or other large objects. If it's not properly secured it could land you a ticket or worse, it could fly off or out of your vehicle and cause an accident with other drivers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO