Veteran Algo Trading Architect Shares Advice For Crypto Traders

cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets talks to Dave...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Hacked Bitmart to Compensate Crypto Traders After USD 200M Loss

Major centralized crypto exchange BitMart, which fell victim to a hack over the weekend and lost approximately USD 200m worth of digital assets, intends to compensate affected users and resume its operations. Sheldon Xia, the CEO of BitMart, revealed the news via a series of Twitter messages, saying that the...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Stacked raises $35M to bring passive investing tools to retail crypto traders

Bybit and BitDAO partner Mirana Ventures co-led the round alongside Alameda. Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Jump Capital also participated. The Chicago-based company, which launched in April 2020, raised a $1 million seed round in September 2020. The latest round brings its total funding to...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Trade crypto easily and safely with Koinexpert

Cryptocurrencies have been on everyone’s lips and for good reason. They can generate lucrative rewards, especially when used correctly. When it comes to these crypto-assets, minimising risk and optimising results is a great way to summarise the services of Koinexpert — a company that’s mastered the system so that you don’t have to.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Which Kind of Crypto Trader Are You?

In the financial market jungle, traders and investors survey the terrain while armed with different tools; positing divergent objectives, expectations and outcomes. With a mobile phone and a fistful of dollars, retail traders have set forth into the jungle of cryptocurrency trading in search of outlandish returns (at the potential expense of their entire investment) The Crypto Cowboy tends to sport a higher risk appetite compared to the average trader while being highly confident in their abilities to the point of being labelled “braggadocious”
MARKETS
#Veteran#Algo#Sec
investing.com

Apple Shares in Sweet Spot as Traders Rush to Safety

(Bloomberg) -- As technology stocks have slumped over the past week, traders have found a haven in the sector: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ). The stock rallied Tuesday to close at a record high even as tech shares and the broader market sold off on worries about higher interest rates and the omicron coronavirus variant. The iPhone maker was one of only seven stocks in the S&P 500 to rise, and it’s adding to those gains Wednesday in premarket trading, up 1.6%.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, who shares his view on how Bitcoin serves to protect everyone's financial future. The full interview was live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
MARKETS
thefinanser.com

The cost of trading crypto

I tweeted the other day that my bank received a refund from a retailer but, due to the account being in GBP (UK) and the retailer trading in zł (Poland), the refund lost a lot of value. Over £170 to be exact on a purchase that was for over £2,500. Sure, the £170 is a mixture of exchange rate costs and fees, but a straight reversal of a transaction should not incur such costs and punitive rates.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Russian Survey: 46% of traders use crypto for hedging

Russian survey says 46% of traders are using crypto to hedge. Trading digital asset is one sure of making profits in the financial market. Although some people hold crypto for its profits, others see it as a hedge against events like inflation. One such example is Turkey, where most of its population turned to the leading digital asset, Bitcoin, as the Lira plummeted in value. This is the same case with Russia, albeit without inflation, according to a recent Russian survey. According to the report, about 46% of retail crypto traders believe the assets can fulfill hedging requirements.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
insidebitcoins.com

Crypto trading aggregator TabTrader raises $5.8M

Cryptocurrency trading mobile app TabTrader announced that it closed a $5.8 million Series A round led by BitMEX Ventures and joined by Hashkey Capital, Spartan Capital, SGH Capital, SOSV and Artesian Venture Partners. The Amsterdam-based company has more than 400,000 active users and plans to expand its 20-person team and...
MARKETS
investing.com

The Holy Grail for crypto traders: Consistent average returns over 5%

If you look at crypto assets’ price movements as a series of isolated events, the picture is messy. Sure, some traders can occasionally win big off one-time events or thanks to sensing a meme-inspired trend. In the long run, however, most of these “fortuitous” traders tend to lose. The Holy...
MARKETS
DailyFx

What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader

FOMO – Fear of Missing Out - is a relatively recent addition to the English language, but one that is intrinsic to our day-to-day lives. A true phenomenon of the modern digital age, FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. For...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Trading the London Session: Guide for Forex Traders

The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session also overlaps with the New York session throughout the year. Key talking points in this article:. What time does the London forex market open?. Top three...
MARKETS
gitconnected.com

Creating a crypto trading bot for fun and profit

I started crypto trading a few months ago regarding an unpleasant incident that put me out of work for two months. Looking at the bright side, I thought maybe it’s my chance to finally learn about crypto and trading for “fun and profit”. I started watching youtube videos and reading blog posts to learn the basics of cryptos and trading. Here are my top resources:
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

My Top Platforms to Trade Crypto

Unlike a favorite stock-brokerage platform, crypto traders often lean on more than a single solution. Coinbase and Gemini offer easy-to-use exchanges and ways for more experienced users to save money with secondary pro platforms. Celsius Network is a leader in generating high interest rates for cryptocurrency investors, even if it's...
MARKETS
L.A. Weekly

How Atlas Trading Helps New Traders Navigate the Complex World of Trading as Per Zack Morris

Every day, people worldwide read, watch, or listen to the news to stay up to date on everything from their favorite celebrity to their preferred political candidate. However, in an age when the Internet is frequently used as the primary source of information, people are more likely than ever to come across and share fake news, fake information, and fake statistics.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Mr Goxx, the crypto-trading hamster, dies

Mr Goxx, a cryptocurrency-trading hamster who outperformed big-name investors including Warren Buffet, has died. Mr Goxx's German owners shared the news of his loss on Twitter and Twitch, telling fans that the furry trader "fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning". Mr Goxx began trading in June after his owners joked...
PETS
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto transactions: Russians trade over $5 billion in crypto annually

The majority of the crypto transactions were facilitated on Binance. Trading digital assets have become the go-to source of making profits among most financial market investors in the market. With assets skyrocketing in price over some months now, more people are taking advantage of it. According to a recent survey carried out by the Bank of Russia, the crypto traders in the country are one of the most active across the world. In the review that was put forward by the bank, Russian traders are responsible for about $5 billion worth of crypto transactions carried out in the country.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate, BAT and ALGO Rally

Bitcoin price is consolidating near USD 50,000. Ethereum is consolidating above USD 4,000, XRP is struggling to stay above USD 0.80. ADA settled below USD 1.40, and SOL broke the USD 200 support. On Saturday, bitcoin price started a major decline from well above USD 52,000. BTC dived over USD...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Trading Education: Boost Your Skills in FBS Trader

FBS broker keeps creating perfect trading conditions and developing its products. In the recent update, an all-in-one trading platform, FBS Trader, launched Trading Education to help people dive into the market quickly. This course fits everyone, from novices with no idea about trading to pro traders who want to enhance...
EDUCATION

