Veteran Algo Trading Architect Shares Advice For Crypto Traders

Russian survey says 46% of traders are using crypto to hedge. Trading digital asset is one sure of making profits in the financial market. Although some people hold crypto for its profits, others see it as a hedge against events like inflation. One such example is Turkey, where most of its population turned to the leading digital asset, Bitcoin, as the Lira plummeted in value. This is the same case with Russia, albeit without inflation, according to a recent Russian survey. According to the report, about 46% of retail crypto traders believe the assets can fulfill hedging requirements.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO