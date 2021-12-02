ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

15 Best PS5 Games For Couples

By Morgan Cordary
culturedvultures.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the world, more adults now play video games than ever before. That’s exciting because, if you’re in a relationship, there’s a good chance you’re also dating a gamer. But if you’ve already played most of the co-op classics, it’s time to update your collection with the best PS5 games for...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite’s Biggest Crime Isn’t The Battle Pass, It’s The Shotgun

With Halo Infinite’s multiplayer having been out for over two weeks now, people from across the world have had their chance to get their feelings out there on what could be the best multiplayer shooter of 2021. While we’ll still have to wait and see if the campaign is up to snuff, opinions on the multiplayer have been all over the place.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Is Painful for PS5 Players

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Free Games#Video Game#Adventure Game#Game Console#Codemasters Racing
Register Citizen

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PS5 boxed games outsell digital releases

Sony gambled on an increasingly digital future for gaming when it released the PlayStation 5, with an all-digital model launching alongside a more traditional unit equipped with a disc drive. It seems the company may have been slightly premature though, as physical games have outsold digital on the platform. In...
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
gamespew.com

Pac-Man Museum+ is Coming to PC and Consoles Next Year

Fans of Pac-Man rejoice! A new collection, featuring 14 Pac-Man titles, is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Called Pac-Man Museum+, the game is a celebration of all things Pac-Man. Old and new games will feature in the collection, which is presented with a unique interface designed to resemble an arcade. As Pac-Man, you’ll wander around the arcade and engage with the cabinet housing the game you want to play.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PS5 Owners Prefer Physical Games Over Digital

At GI Live: London in October, a Global Sales Data presentation reported that PS5 owners prefer buying physical, boxed games over digital ones. Even though, digital games tend to be more widely available and are more often included in sales. Games Industry.biz has analyzed Global Sales Data which tracked PS5...
RETAIL
T3.com

Black Friday PS5 game deals: best offers to grab now

Black Friday is now upon us and you know what that means: deals, deals, and more deals. It's particularly great as the latest PlayStation 5 video games are all slashed in price, meaning if you've been holding off to pick up the latest titles, now is your chance. More than...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 beats Xbox Series X and Switch at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, is the “Best Gaming Hardware” – Nerd4.life

Last night the 2021 edition of Golden Joystick Awards, where the games and platforms that have had the greatest success over the last year were awarded for the occasion. Among the various awards, PS5 triumphed in the category “Best Gaming Hardware“, with the Sony home console that therefore beat the competitors Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Nintendo Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best PS5 Accessories - Budget to Best

The holidays are quickly approaching! For those of us lucky enough to have acquired a PlayStation 5 over the last year, maybe it's time to treat yourself yet again or maybe surprise a friend? On this episode of Budget to Best we explore some of the best accessories for the PS5. Whether you need more storage for games with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, a customized DualSense controller with swappable thumbsticks like the HexGaming Rival, immersive audio from the Astro A50 Headset, a brand new color shell for your PS5 like those from CMPShells, or simply just a new charging station for your DualSense controllers, we've got you covered! Let us know in the comments below which PS5 accessory is YOUR favorite and let us know which we should include next time!
ELECTRONICS
psu.com

Most Anticipated PS5 Games In 2022 Ranked – Best Upcoming PS5 Games

Most Anticipated PS5 Games In 2022 Ranked – Great Upcoming PS5 Games. When it comes to great PS5 games in 2022, we’ve got no shortage of possibilities. From the stunning looking God of War Ragnarok to the jaw-dropping Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation gamers have never had it better. So to quantify things a bit better for you all, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated PS4 and PS5 games for 2022. For further reading, you can check out our in-depth PS5 guide, PS4 games that give free PS5 upgrades guide, all the best PS5 games available, all PS5 games that have enhanced graphics, PS5 games that support crossplay, PS4 games that run at 60 FPS on PS5 and our feature which details all the PS5 games that perform better than the Xbox Series X versions. Finally, you might want to catch up on our continually updated guide which shows all the PS4 and PS5 games being released in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Best Cyber Monday 2021 PS5 deals: consoles, games and accessories

The bargain-hunting game of Black Friday 2021 is complete for yet another year, but you can still score even more great deals today on Cyber Monday! We here at Jelly Deals have been hunting for the best PS5 deals so that you can find them all here in one handy guide.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

PlayStation patent could speed up switching between apps and games on PS5

A new PlayStation patent could speed up switching between apps and games on the PS5. As first reported by OPAttack earlier today, a new patent relating to the PS5's UI was just filed by Sony. According to the original report, it seems as though Sony may be researching a feature that allows users to access other apps without even leaving the game that they're currently playing.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy