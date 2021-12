Let's begin today with the European Parliament. Apparently they just passed a measure regarding large tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, that would require their messaging apps to allow communication with other services. This means that all of these companies would have to figure out an universal communication method that ends up benefitting the user where it wouldn't matter if you're texting through Facebook, your iPhone or Android device and this would be set as a standard across the industry. Now, a ton of these laws don't end up happening, but we have seen cases like Apple's recently announced Self Service Repair which kind of took years of pressure. So yeah, let's see if it evolves cause I'm honestly tired of having different apps to talk to different people.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO