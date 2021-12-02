ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Latest on COVID in MN: Omicron variant surfaces in Minnesota

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople get tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last year. State public health leaders on Thursday said the new omicron variant is now in Minnesota. Photo: Elizabeth Flores | Star Tribune via AP 2020. From Minnesota Public Radio News - December 2, 2021....

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1520 The Ticket

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
KMTV 3 News Now

Omicron variant now in Nebraska

The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
atlanticcitynews.net

Omicron variant now confirmed in ten US states

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant have been reported by health officials in five additional US states today, bringing the total number of states with confirmed infections to ten. New Omicron variant cases were reported in the states of Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota reports third COVID death in teen as cases remain high

A Beltrami County teenager has become Minnesota's sixth COVID-19 death involving someone 19 or younger. The Minnesota Department of Health reported the death of someone age 15-19 on Friday along with 61 others of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus infection. While 86% of the 9,616 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been among seniors, an increasing proportion have involved younger adults in the latest pandemic wave this summer and fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Anime Nyc#New York City#Star Tribune#Ap#Mdh#Health Department#Minnesotans
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJFW-TV

Most COVID-19 cases in more than a year

Local News Published 12/02/2021 3:33PM, Last Updated 12/02/2021 6:08PM. Madison - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported the most COVID-19 cases in a single day in more than a year. DHS reports just over 5,000 new cases, raising our daily average for the last week to just over 3,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

More cases of Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in U.S.

At least five U.S. states have confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant so far: California, Hawaii, Colorado, Minnesota and New York, CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports. Dr. Bob Lahita joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green to discuss what these cases of the new strain can tell us and how you can protect yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Department of Health watching progress of Omicron variant

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services say they’re keeping an eye on the spread of the latest Covid-19 variant. So far, the Omicron variant has not made it to Missouri, but the first case in the United States has been detected in a man who flew into California from South Africa. If it does arrive here, DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf says Missouri has the ability to identify it through wastewater surveillance and other methods. He also says new strains of COVID-19 can be highly unpredictable, and that the best defense is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if you’ve already received a vaccine. The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, and according to Reuters has since spread to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy