Blues place goaltender Jordan Binnington in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
 2 days ago
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues’ battle with COVID continues. This time their starting goaltender has entered the protocol. Jordan Binnington is now unavailable to the team, and the Blues recalled Charlie Lindgren to take his place on the roster.

Binnington joins Tyler Bozak, who was placed in the protocol a few days ago. This isn’t the first time the Blues have been without key players though and appears it likely won’t be the last. St. Louis has not confirmed whether or not Binnington tested positive, but if he has and is experiencing any symptoms, he’ll be held out for a minimum of 10 days.

That means Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Blues will likely have Ville Husso in net, who dealt with his own stint in the COVID protocol earlier this season. The team is also scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday before traveling home, something that Binnington won’t be able to do if he’s stuck in quarantine. He’ll have to stay behind and rejoin the team down the line, potentially after he misses the next five or six games.

NBC Sports

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets activate Max Domi from COVID protocol

This has been a trying season so far for Blue Jackets forward Max Domi. However, things will be looking up for him now as the team announced that they have activated him from COVID protocol. Domi was initially placed there on November 1, which means he missed nearly double the minimum time of ten days while recovering. Columbus had an open roster spot so no corresponding move needed to be made to add him back to the active roster.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres activate Victor Olofsson from IR

Ahead of Sunday’s road tilt against the New York Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres activated winger Victor Olofsson from injured reserve, per a team tweet. Olofsson carried a day-to-day classification but has still been out of the lineup for the better part of the month. He missed the team’s previous eight games with an undisclosed injury.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Chara Placed In COVID Protocol; Nelson Out 2-4 Weeks

The New York Islanders have had another player enter this COVID protocol, as general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters including Arthur Staple of The Athletic that Zdeno Chara tested positive. The rest of the team has tested negative so far, and they are preparing to play tomorrow night. Unfortunately, that...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning center Brayden Point out four to six weeks with upper-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning have issued an update on Brayden Point, announcing that the center will be out four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. It’s not the best news for the Lightning, but it certainly isn’t as bad as it could have been either. Point was originally ruled out indefinitely after being tripped on a breakaway and slamming into the end boards. While he was able to finish that game, Point was obviously hurt and now will miss at least a month.
HOCKEY
