Blues place goaltender Jordan Binnington in COVID protocol

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues’ battle with COVID continues. This time their starting goaltender has entered the protocol. Jordan Binnington is now unavailable to the team, and the Blues recalled Charlie Lindgren to take his place on the roster.

Binnington joins Tyler Bozak, who was placed in the protocol a few days ago. This isn’t the first time the Blues have been without key players though and appears it likely won’t be the last. St. Louis has not confirmed whether or not Binnington tested positive, but if he has and is experiencing any symptoms, he’ll be held out for a minimum of 10 days.

That means Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Blues will likely have Ville Husso in net, who dealt with his own stint in the COVID protocol earlier this season. The team is also scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday before traveling home, something that Binnington won’t be able to do if he’s stuck in quarantine. He’ll have to stay behind and rejoin the team down the line, potentially after he misses the next five or six games.