PINEHURST — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Seagrove resident Angela Hastings started to get a sore throat, fever and nausea. By Friday, her sore throat was so severe that she couldn’t swallow ibuprofen to help break her persistent high fever. A visit to her doctor confirmed what she didn’t want to hear – COVID-19. The following Monday, Angela’s former pastor gave her a pulse oximeter for measuring her blood oxygen level. A normal blood oxygen measurement is 95% or higher, but Angela’s was 83%, indicating that her body wasn’t getting the oxygen it needed. Her husband, who also had COVID-19 but with milder symptoms, called EMS. Paramedics transported Angela to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO