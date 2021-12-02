ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Topologically protected oxygen redox in a layered manganese oxide cathode for sustainable batteries

By Ang Gao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManganese could be the element of choice for cathode materials used in large-scale energy storage systems owing to its abundance and low toxicity levels. However, both lithium- and sodium-ion batteries adopting this electrode chemistry suffer from rapid performance fading, suggesting a major technical barrier that must be overcome. Here we report...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Virtual reality: a powerful technology to provide novel insight into treatment mechanisms of addiction

Due to its high ecological validity, virtual reality (VR) technology has emerged as a powerful tool for mental health research. Despite the wide use of VR simulations in research on mental illnesses, the study of addictive processes through the use of VR environments is still at its dawn. In a systematic literature search, we identified 38 reports of research projects using highly immersive head-mounted displays, goggles, or CAVE technologies to provide insight into treatment mechanisms of addictive behaviors. So far, VR research has mainly addressed the roles of craving, psychophysiology, affective states, cognition, and brain activity in addiction. The computer-generated VR environments offer very realistic, dynamic, interactive, and complex real-life simulations requesting active participation. They create a high sense of immersion in users by combining stereoscopic three-dimensional visual, auditory, olfactory, and tactile perceptions, tracking systems responding to user movements, and social interactions. VR is an emerging tool to study how proximal multi-sensorial cues, contextual environmental cues, as well as their interaction (complex cues) modulate addictive behaviors. VR allows for experimental designs under highly standardized, strictly controlled, predictable, and repeatable conditions. Moreover, VR simulations can be personalized. They are currently refined for psychotherapeutic interventions. Embodiment, eye-tracking, and neurobiological factors represent novel future directions. The progress of VR applications has bred auspicious ways to advance the understanding of treatment mechanisms underlying addictions, which researchers have only recently begun to exploit. VR methods promise to yield significant achievements to the addiction field. These are necessary to develop more efficacious and efficient preventive and therapeutic strategies.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

NMDAR1 autoantibodies amplify behavioral phenotypes of genetic white matter inflammation: a mild encephalitis model with neuropsychiatric relevance

Encephalitis has an estimated prevalence of â‰¤0.01%. Even with extensive diagnostic work-up, an infectious etiology is identified or suspected in <50% of cases, suggesting a role for etiologically unclear, noninfectious processes. Mild encephalitis runs frequently unnoticed, despite slight neuroinflammation detectable postmortem in many neuropsychiatric illnesses. A widely unexplored field in humans, though clearly documented in rodents, is genetic brain inflammation, particularly that associated with myelin abnormalities, inducing primary white matter encephalitis. We hypothesized that "autoimmune encephalitides" may result from any brain inflammation concurring with the presence of brain antigen-directed autoantibodies, e.g., against N-methyl-D-aspartate-receptor NR1 (NMDAR1-AB), which are not causal of, but may considerably shape the encephalitis phenotype. We therefore immunized young female Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice lacking the structural myelin protein 2"²-3"²-cyclic nucleotide 3"²-phosphodiesterase (Cnp) with a "cocktail" of NMDAR1 peptides. Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibit early low-grade inflammation of white matter tracts and blood"“brain barrier disruption. Our novel mental-time-travel test disclosed that Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are compromised in what"“where"“when orientation, but this episodic memory readout was not further deteriorated by NMDAR1-AB. In contrast, comparing wild-type and Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice without/with NMDAR1-AB regarding hippocampal learning/memory and motor balance/coordination revealed distinct stair patterns of behavioral pathology. To elucidate a potential contribution of oligodendroglial NMDAR downregulation to NMDAR1-AB effects, we generated conditional NR1 knockout mice. These mice displayed normal Morris water maze and mental-time-travel, but beam balance performance was similar to immunized Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’. Immunohistochemistry confirmed neuroinflammation/neurodegeneration in Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, yet without add-on effect of NMDAR1-AB. To conclude, genetic brain inflammation may explain an encephalitic component underlying autoimmune conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of TXNDC5 attenuates lipopolysaccharide-induced septic shock by altering inflammatory responses

Sepsis and its severe form, septic shock, represent the leading cause of death among hospitalized patients. Thioredoxin is a ubiquitous protein essential for cellular redox balance and its aberrant expression is associated with a wide spectrum of inflammation-related pathological conditions. The current study aimed to compare the expression of thioredoxin domain containing 5 (TXNDC5) in septic patients with or without septic shock and to explore the potential regulatory effects of TXNDC5 in sepsis. We analyzed the RNA expression data downloaded from the Gene Expression Omnibus database and measured the plasma level of TXNDC5 in septic patients. The results showed that TXNDC5 was upregulated in patients with septic shock compared to septic patients without shock or healthy controls. We further treated wild-type mice and cultured macrophages with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and found that TXNDC5 was highly expressed in mice with LPS-induced sepsis and macrophages subjected to LPS stimulation compared to corresponding controls. Then a mouse strain with targeted depletion of Txndc5 was generated. Txndc5 depletion reduced inflammatory cytokine production and affected the recruitment of macrophages and neutrophils into the blood and peritoneum of mice challenged with LPS. Further analysis revealed that TXNDC5 inhibition alleviated LPS-induced sepsis by inhibiting the NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. In summary, these findings suggested that the inhibition of TXNDC5 may be a potential approach to treat sepsis and related syndromes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Eco-evolutionary responses of the microbial loop to surface ocean warming and consequences for primary production

Predicting the response of ocean primary production to climate warming is a major challenge. One key control of primary production is the microbial loop driven by heterotrophic bacteria, yet how warming alters the microbial loop and its function is poorly understood. Here we develop an eco-evolutionary model to predict the physiological response and adaptation through selection of bacterial populations in the microbial loop and how this will impact ecosystem function such as primary production. We find that the ecophysiological response of primary production to warming is driven by a decrease in regenerated production which depends on nutrient availability. In nutrient-poor environments, the loss of regenerated production to warming is due to decreasing microbial loop activity. However, this ecophysiological response can be opposed or even reversed by bacterial adaptation through selection, especially in cold environments: heterotrophic bacteria with lower bacterial growth efficiency are selected, which strengthens the "link" behavior of the microbial loop, increasing both new and regenerated production. In cold and rich environments such as the Arctic Ocean, the effect of bacterial adaptation on primary production exceeds the ecophysiological response. Accounting for bacterial adaptation through selection is thus critically needed to improve models and projections of the ocean primary production in a warming world.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Degenerate topological line surface phonons in quasi-1D double helix crystal SnIP

Degenerate points/lines in the band structures of crystals have become a staple of the growing number of topological materials. The bulk-boundary correspondence provides a relation between bulk topology and surface states. While line degeneracies of bulk excitations have been extensively characterised, line degeneracies of surface states are not well understood. We show that SnIP, a quasi-one-dimensional van der Waals material with a double helix crystal structure, exhibits topological nodal rings/lines in both the bulk phonon modes and their corresponding surface states. Using a combination of first-principles calculations, symmetry-based indicator theories and Zak phase analysis, we find that two neighbouring bulk nodal rings form doubly degenerate lines in their drumhead-like surface states, which are protected by the combination of time-reversal symmetry \({{{\mathcal{T}}}}\) and glide mirror symmetry \({\bar{M}}_{y}\). Our results indicate that surface degeneracies can be generically protected by symmetries such as \({{{\mathcal{T}}}}{\bar{M}}_{y}\), and phonons provide an ideal platform to explore such degeneracies.
PHYSICS
The caspase-6"“p62 axis modulates p62 droplets based autophagy in a dominant-negative manner

SQSTM1/p62, as a major autophagy receptor, forms droplets that are critical for cargo recognition, nucleation, and clearance. p62 droplets also function as liquid assembly platforms to allow the formation of autophagosomes at their surfaces. It is unknown how p62-droplet formation is regulated under physiological or pathological conditions. Here, we report that p62-droplet formation is selectively blocked by inflammatory toxicity, which induces cleavage of p62 by caspase-6 at a novel cleavage site D256, a conserved site across human, mouse, rat, and zebrafish. The N-terminal cleavage product is relatively stable, whereas the C-terminal product appears undetectable. Using a variety of cellular models, we show that the p62 N-terminal caspase-6 cleavage product (p62-N) plays a dominant-negative role to block p62-droplet formation. In vitro p62 phase separation assays confirm this observation. Dominant-negative regulation of p62-droplet formation by caspase-6 cleavage attenuates p62 droplets dependent autophagosome formation. Our study suggests a novel pathway to modulate autophagy through the caspase-6"“p62 axis under certain stress stimuli.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sanofi-Cell Research outstanding paper award of 2020

This is an exciting moment for us to announce the winners of the 2020 Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Review Article Award: Dr Eran Elinav,1 for his review paper entitled "Interaction between microbiota and immunity in health and disease"; and the Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Research Article Award: Drs Lu Lu, Shibo Jiang, Yun Zhu,2 for their research paper entitled "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion"; Drs Hongkui Deng and Tuoping Luo,3 for their research paper entitled "Elimination of senescent cells by Î²-galactosidase-targeted prodrug attenuates inflammation and restores physical function in aged mice". The award consists of a prize of Â¥25,000 for the Outstanding Review Article Award and Â¥40,000 for the Outstanding Research Article Award sponsored by Sanofi.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hadal aragonite records venting of stagnant paleoseawater in the hydrated forearc mantle

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 243 (2021) Cite this article. The hadal zone at trenches is a unique region where forearc mantle rocks are directly exposed at the ocean floor owing to tectonic erosion. Circulation of seawater in the mantle rock induces carbonate precipitation within the deep-sea forearc mantle, but the timescale and rates of the circulation are unclear. Here we investigated a peculiar occurrence of calcium carbonate (aragonite) in forearc mantle rocks recovered from ~6400"‰m water depth in the Izu"“Ogasawara Trench. On the basis of microtextures, strontium"“carbon"“oxygen isotope geochemistry, and radiocarbon analysis, we found that the aragonite is sourced from seawater that accumulated for more than 42,000 years. Aragonite precipitation is triggered by episodic rupture events that expel the accumulated fluids at 10âˆ’2"“10âˆ’1"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and which continue for a few decades at most. We suggest that the recycling of subducted seawater from the shallowest forearc mantle influences carbon transport from the surface to Earth's interior.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Possible pair-graphene structures govern the thermodynamic properties of arbitrarily stacked few-layer graphene

The thermodynamic properties of few-layer graphene arbitrarily stacked on LiNbO3 crystal were characterized by measuring the parameters of a surface acoustic wave as it passed through the graphene/LiNbO3 interface. The parameters considered included the propagation velocity, frequency, and attenuation. Mono-, bi-, tri-, tetra-, and penta-layer graphene samples were prepared by transferring individual graphene layers onto LiNbO3 crystal surfaces at room temperature. Intra-layer lattice deformation was observed in all five samples. Further inter-layer lattice deformation was confirmed in samples with odd numbers of layers. The inter-layer lattice deformation caused stick"“slip friction at the graphene/LiNbO3 interface near the temperature at which the layers were stacked. The thermal expansion coefficient of the deformed few-layer graphene transitioned from positive to negative as the number of layers increased. To explain the experimental results, we proposed a few-layer graphene even"“odd layer number stacking order effect. A stable pair-graphene structure formed preferentially in the few-layer graphene. In even-layer graphene, the pair-graphene structure formed directly on the LiNbO3 substrate. Contrasting phenomena were noted with odd-layer graphene. Single-layer graphene was bound to the substrate after the stable pair-graphene structure was formed. The pair-graphene structure affected the stacking order and inter-layer lattice deformation of few-layer graphene substantially.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Evidence of unidirectional gene flow in a fragmented population of Salmo trutta L.

Selection, genetic drift, and gene flow affect genetic variation within populations and genetic differences among populations. Both drift and selection tend to decrease variation within populations and increase differences among populations, whereas gene flow increases variation within populations but leads to populations being related. In brown trout (Salmo trutta L.), the most important factor in population fragmentation is disrupted river-segment connectivity. The main goal of the study was to use genetic analysis to estimate the level of gene flow among resident and migratory brown trout in potential hybridization areas located downstream of impassable barriers in one river basin in the southern Baltic Sea region. First, spawning redds were counted in the upper river basin downstream of impassable barriers. Next, samples were collected from juveniles in spawning areas located downstream of barriers and from adults downstream and upstream of barriers. Subsequently, genetic analysis was performed using a panel of 13 microsatellite loci and the Salmo trutta 5Â K SNP microarray. The genetic differentiation estimated between the resident form sampled upstream of the barriers and the anadromous specimens downstream of the barriers was high and significant. Analysis revealed that gene flow occurred between the two forms in the hybridization zone investigated and that isolated resident specimens shared spawning grounds with sea trout downstream of the barriers. The brown trout population from the river system investigated was slightly, internally diversified in the area accessible to migration. Simultaneously, the isolated part of the population was very different from that in the rest of the basin. The spawning areas of the anadromous form located downstream of the barriers were in a hybridization zone and gene flow was confirmed to be unidirectional. Although they constituted a small percentage, the genotypes typical upstream of the barriers were admixed downstream of them. The lack of genotypes noted upstream of the barriers among adult anadromous individuals might indicate that migrants of upstream origin and hybrids preferred residency.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Hepatoprotective effects of Cassiae Semen on mice with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease based on gut microbiota

Cassiae Semen (CS), the seeds of Cassia obtusifolia L. and C. tora L, have a long medicinal history in China, with suggestions for it to relieve constipation and exert hepatoprotective effects. However, the underlying mechanisms are still unclear. In this study, mice with high-fat diet (HFD)-induced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were used to study the hepatoprotective effects of CS. The relationship between gut microbiota and hepatoprotective effect mechanisms mediated by CS extracts, the total aglycone extracts of CS, rubrofusarin-6-Î²-gentiobioside, and aurantio-obtusin were examined. Our data indicate that CS extracts and components confer a protective effect by ameliorating lipid accumulation, intestinal barrier damage, liver damage, and inflammation on HFD-induced liver injury. Meanwhile, fecal microbe transplantation exerted the pharmacological effect of CS on HFD-fed mice; however, the efficacy of CS was inhibited or eliminated by antibiotic-induced dysbiosis. In conclusion, the therapeutic effects of CS on NAFLD were closely related to the gut microbiota, suggesting a role for TCM in treating disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A crystalline radical cation derived from Thiele's hydrocarbon with redox range beyond 1"‰V

Thiele's hydrocarbon occupies a central role as an open-shell platform for new organic materials, however little is known about its redox behaviour. While recent synthetic approaches involving symmetrical carbene substitution of the CPh2 termini yield isolable neutral/dicationic analogues, the intervening radical cations are much more difficult to isolate, due to narrow compatible redox ranges (typically < 0.25"‰V). Here we show that a hybrid BN/carbene approach allows access to an unsymmetrical analogue of Thiele's hydrocarbon 1, and that this strategy confers markedly enhanced stability on the radical cation. 1"¢+ is stable across an exceptionally wide redox range (>Â 1"‰V), permitting its isolation in crystalline form. Further single-electron oxidation affords borenium dication 12+, thereby establishing an organoboron redox system fully characterized in all three redox states. We perceive that this strategy can be extended to other transient organic radicals to widen their redox stability window and facilitate their isolation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transmissive-detected laser speckle contrast imaging for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue: from Monte Carlo simulation to experimental demonstration

Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a powerful tool to monitor blood flow distribution and has been widely used in studies of microcirculation, both for animal and clinical applications. Conventionally, LSCI usually works on reflective-detected mode. However, it could provide promising temporal and spatial resolution for in vivo applications only with the assistance of various tissue windows, otherwise, the overlarge superficial static speckle would extremely limit its contrast and resolution. Here, we systematically investigated the capability of transmissive-detected LSCI (TR-LSCI) for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue. Using Monte Carlo simulation, we theoretically compared the performance of transmissive and reflective detection. It was found that the reflective-detected mode was better when the target layer was at the very surface, but the imaging quality would rapidly decrease with imaging depth, while the transmissive-detected mode could obtain a much stronger signal-to-background ratio (SBR) for thick tissue. We further proved by tissue phantom, animal, and human experiments that in a certain thickness of tissue, TR-LSCI showed remarkably better performance for thick-tissue imaging, and the imaging quality would be further improved if the use of longer wavelengths of near-infrared light. Therefore, both theoretical and experimental results demonstrate that TR-LSCI is capable of obtaining thick-tissue blood flow information and holds great potential in the field of microcirculation research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of magnetoencephalography alpha band activity by radiofrequency electromagnetic field depicted in sensor and source space

Several studies reported changes in spontaneous electroencephalogram alpha band activity related to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields, but findings showed both an increase and a decrease of its spectral power or no effect. Here, we studied the alpha band modulation after 900Â MHz mobile phone radiofrequency exposure and localized cortical regions involved in these changes, via a magnetoencephalography (MEG) protocol with healthy volunteers in a double-blind, randomized, counterbalanced crossover design. MEG was recorded during eyes open and eyes closed resting-state before and after radiofrequency exposure. Potential confounding factors, known to affect alpha band activity, were assessed as control parameters to limit bias. Entire alpha band, lower and upper alpha sub-bands MEG power spectral densities were estimated in sensor and source space. Biochemistry assays for salivary biomarkers of stress (cortisol, chromogranin-A, alpha amylase), heart rate variability analysis and high-performance liquid chromatography for salivary caffeine concentration were realized. Results in sensor and source space showed a significant modulation of MEG alpha band activity after the radiofrequency exposure, with different involved cortical regions in relation to the eyes condition, probably because of different attention level with open or closed eyes. None of the control parameters reported a statistically significant difference between experimental sessions.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Diet-driven mercury contamination is associated with polar bear gut microbiota

The gut microbiota may modulate the disposition and toxicity of environmental contaminants within a host but, conversely, contaminants may also impact gut bacteria. Such contaminant-gut microbial connections, which could lead to alteration of host health, remain poorly known and are rarely studied in free-ranging wildlife. The polar bear (Ursus maritimus) is a long-lived, wide-ranging apex predator that feeds on a variety of high trophic position seal and cetacean species and, as such, is exposed to among the highest levels of biomagnifying contaminants of all Arctic species. Here, we investigate associations between mercury (THg; a key Arctic contaminant), diet, and the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota of polar bears inhabiting the southern Beaufort Sea, while accounting for host sex, age class and body condition. Bacterial diversity was negatively associated with seal consumption and mercury, a pattern seen for both Shannon and Inverse Simpson alpha diversity indices (adjusted R2"‰="‰0.35, F1,18"‰="‰8.00, P"‰="‰0.013 and adjusted R2"‰="‰0.26, F1,18"‰="‰6.04, P"‰="‰0.027, respectively). No association was found with sex, age class or body condition of polar bears. Bacteria known to either be involved in THg methylation or considered to be highly contaminant resistant, including Lactobacillales, Bacillales and Aeromonadales, were significantly more abundant in individuals that had higher THg concentrations. Conversely, individuals with higher THg concentrations showed a significantly lower abundance of Bacteroidales, a bacterial order that typically plays an important role in supporting host immune function by stimulating intraepithelial lymphocytes within the epithelial barrier. These associations between diet-acquired mercury and microbiota illustrate a potentially overlooked outcome of mercury accumulation in polar bears.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tropical bee species abundance differs within a narrow elevational gradient

Insect pollination is among the most essential ecosystem services for humanity. Globally, bees are the most effective pollinators, and tropical bees are also important for maintaining tropical biodiversity. Despite their invaluable pollination service, basic distributional patterns of tropical bees along elevation gradients are globally scarce. Here, we surveyed bees at 100Â m elevation intervals from 800 to 1100Â m elevation in Costa Rica to test if bee abundance, community composition and crop visitor assemblages differed by elevation. We found that 18 of 24 bee species spanning three tribes that represented the most abundantly collected bee species showed abundance differences by elevation, even within this narrow elevational gradient. Bee assemblages at the two crop species tested, avocado and squash, showed community dissimilarity between high and low elevations, and elevation was a significant factor in explaining bee community composition along the gradient. Stingless bees (Tribe Meliponini) were important visitors to both crop species, but there was a more diverse assemblage of bees visiting avocado compared to squash. Our findings suggest that successful conservation of tropical montane bee communities and pollination services will require knowledge of which elevations support the highest numbers of each species, rather than species full altitudinal ranges.
WILDLIFE

