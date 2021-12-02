ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charge order and superconductivity in kagome materials

By Titus Neupert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLattice geometry, topological electron behaviour and the competition between different possible ground states all play a role in determining the properties of materials with a kagome lattice structure. In particular, the compounds KV3Sb5, CsV3Sb5 and RbV3Sb5 all feature a kagome net of vanadium atoms. These materials have recently been shown to...

Nature.com

Superconductivity in a quintuple-layer square-planar nickelate

Since the discovery of high-temperature superconductivity in copper oxide materials1, there have been sustained efforts to both understand the origins of this phase and discover new cuprate-like superconducting materials2. One prime materials platform has been the rare-earth nickelates and, indeed, superconductivity was recently discovered in the doped compound Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 3). Undoped NdNiO2 belongs to a series of layered square-planar nickelates with chemical formula NdnNinO2n and is known as the 'infinite-layer' (n"‰="‰âˆž) nickelate. Here we report the synthesis of the quintuple-layer (n"‰="‰5) member of this series, Nd6Ni5O12, in which optimal cuprate-like electron filling (d8.8) is achieved without chemical doping. We observe a superconducting transition beginning at ~13"‰K. Electronic structure calculations, in tandem with magnetoresistive and spectroscopic measurements, suggest that Nd6Ni5O12 interpolates between cuprate-like and infinite-layer nickelate-like behaviour. In engineering a distinct superconducting nickelate, we identify the square-planar nickelates as a new family of superconductors that can be tuned via both doping and dimensionality.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Superconductivity in In-doped AgSnBiTe with possible band inversion

We investigated the chemical pressure effects on structural and electronic properties of SnTe-based material using partial substitution of Sn by Ag0.5Bi0.5, which results in lattice shrinkage. For Sn1âˆ’2x(AgBi)xTe, single-phase polycrystalline samples were obtained with a wide range of x. On the basis of band calculations, we confirmed that the Sn1âˆ’2x(AgBi)xTe system is basically possessing band inversion and topologically preserved electronic states. To explore new superconducting phases related to the topological electronic states, we investigated the In-doping effects on structural and superconducting properties for x"‰="‰0.33 (AgSnBiTe3). For (AgSnBi)(1âˆ’y)/3InyTe, single-phase polycrystalline samples were obtained for y"‰="‰0"“0.5 by high-pressure synthesis. Superconductivity was observed for y"‰="‰0.2"“0.5. For y"‰="‰0.4, the transition temperature estimated from zero-resistivity state was 2.4Â K, and the specific heat investigation confirmed the emergence of bulk superconductivity. Because the presence of band inversion was theoretically predicted, and the parameters obtained from specific heat analyses were comparable to In-doped SnTe, we expect that the (AgSnBi)(1âˆ’y)/3InyTe and other (Ag, In, Sn, Bi)Te phases are candidate systems for studying topological superconductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Investigations of proximity-induced superconductivity in the topological insulator BiTe by microRaman spectroscopy

We used the topological insulator (TI) Bi2Te3Â and a high-temperature superconductor (HTSC) hybrid device for investigations of proximity-induced superconductivity (PS) in the TI. Application ofÂ the superconductorÂ YBa2Cu3O7-Î´Â (YBCO) enabled us to access higher temperature and energy scales for this phenomenon. The HTSC in the hybrid device exhibits emergence of a pseudogap state for T"‰>"‰Tc that converts into a superconducting state with a reduced gap for T"‰<"‰Tc. The conversion process has been reflected in Raman spectra collected from the TI. Complementary charge transport experiments revealed emergence of the proximity-induced superconducting gap in the TI and the reduced superconducting gap in the HTSC, but no signature of the pseudogap. This allowed us to conclude that Raman spectroscopy reveals formation of the pseudogap state but cannot distinguish the proximity-induced superconducting state in the TI from the superconducting state in the HTSC characterised by the reduced gap. Results of our experiments have shown that Raman spectroscopy is a complementary technique to classic charge transport experiments and is a powerful tool for investigation of the proximity-induced superconductivity in the Bi2Te3.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The caspase-6"“p62 axis modulates p62 droplets based autophagy in a dominant-negative manner

SQSTM1/p62, as a major autophagy receptor, forms droplets that are critical for cargo recognition, nucleation, and clearance. p62 droplets also function as liquid assembly platforms to allow the formation of autophagosomes at their surfaces. It is unknown how p62-droplet formation is regulated under physiological or pathological conditions. Here, we report that p62-droplet formation is selectively blocked by inflammatory toxicity, which induces cleavage of p62 by caspase-6 at a novel cleavage site D256, a conserved site across human, mouse, rat, and zebrafish. The N-terminal cleavage product is relatively stable, whereas the C-terminal product appears undetectable. Using a variety of cellular models, we show that the p62 N-terminal caspase-6 cleavage product (p62-N) plays a dominant-negative role to block p62-droplet formation. In vitro p62 phase separation assays confirm this observation. Dominant-negative regulation of p62-droplet formation by caspase-6 cleavage attenuates p62 droplets dependent autophagosome formation. Our study suggests a novel pathway to modulate autophagy through the caspase-6"“p62 axis under certain stress stimuli.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The optimal emergency decision-making method with incomplete probabilistic information

Emergencies often occur irregularly, such as infectious diseases, earthquakes, wars, floods, the diffusion and leakage of chemically toxic and harmful substances, etc. These emergencies can bring huge disasters to people, even worse, the time left for people to make critical decisions is usually very limited. When an emergency occurs, the most important thing for people is to make reasonable decisions as soon as possible to deal with the current problems, otherwise, the situation may deteriorate further. The paper proposes an emergency decision-making algorithm under the constraints of the limited time and incomplete information, the research is mainly carried out from the following aspects, firstly, we use the data structure of the hesitant fuzzy probabilistic linguistic set to collect the basic data after careful comparison, which has three advantages, (1) considering the hesitation in the decision-making process, each evaluation information is allowed to contain multiple values instead of just one value; (2) each evaluation value is followed by a probability value, which further describes the details of the evaluation information; (3) the data structure allows some probability information to be unknown, which effectively expands the application scope of the algorithm. Secondly, the maximization gap model is proposed to calculate unknown parameters, the model can distinguish alternatives with small differences. Thirdly, all the evaluation information will be aggregated by the dynamic hesitant probability fuzzy weighted arithmetic operator. Subsequently, an instance is given to illustrate the effectiveness and the accuracy of the algorithm proposed in the paper. Finally, the advantages of the proposed algorithm are further demonstrated by comparing it with other outstanding algorithms. The main contribution of the paper is that we propose the maximization gap model to obtain the unknown parameters, which can effectively and accurately distinguish alternatives with small differences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Possible pair-graphene structures govern the thermodynamic properties of arbitrarily stacked few-layer graphene

The thermodynamic properties of few-layer graphene arbitrarily stacked on LiNbO3 crystal were characterized by measuring the parameters of a surface acoustic wave as it passed through the graphene/LiNbO3 interface. The parameters considered included the propagation velocity, frequency, and attenuation. Mono-, bi-, tri-, tetra-, and penta-layer graphene samples were prepared by transferring individual graphene layers onto LiNbO3 crystal surfaces at room temperature. Intra-layer lattice deformation was observed in all five samples. Further inter-layer lattice deformation was confirmed in samples with odd numbers of layers. The inter-layer lattice deformation caused stick"“slip friction at the graphene/LiNbO3 interface near the temperature at which the layers were stacked. The thermal expansion coefficient of the deformed few-layer graphene transitioned from positive to negative as the number of layers increased. To explain the experimental results, we proposed a few-layer graphene even"“odd layer number stacking order effect. A stable pair-graphene structure formed preferentially in the few-layer graphene. In even-layer graphene, the pair-graphene structure formed directly on the LiNbO3 substrate. Contrasting phenomena were noted with odd-layer graphene. Single-layer graphene was bound to the substrate after the stable pair-graphene structure was formed. The pair-graphene structure affected the stacking order and inter-layer lattice deformation of few-layer graphene substantially.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Controlling the optical response of a medium through suitably tuned coherent electromagnetic fields is highly relevant in a number of potential applications, from all-optical modulators to optical storage devices. In particular, electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is an established phenomenon in which destructive quantum interference creates a transparency window over a narrow spectral range around an absorption line, which, in turn, allows to slow and ultimately stop light due to the anomalous refractive index dispersion. Here we report on the observation of a new form of both induced transparency and amplification of a weak probe beam in a strongly driven silicon photonic crystal resonator at room temperature. The effect is based on the oscillating temperature field induced in a nonlinear optical cavity, and it reproduces many of the key features of EIT while being independent of either atomic or mechanical resonances. Such thermo-optically induced transparency will allow a versatile implementation of EIT-analogs in an integrated photonic platform, at almost arbitrary wavelength of interest, room temperature and in a practical, low cost, and scalable system.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A crystalline radical cation derived from Thiele's hydrocarbon with redox range beyond 1"‰V

Thiele's hydrocarbon occupies a central role as an open-shell platform for new organic materials, however little is known about its redox behaviour. While recent synthetic approaches involving symmetrical carbene substitution of the CPh2 termini yield isolable neutral/dicationic analogues, the intervening radical cations are much more difficult to isolate, due to narrow compatible redox ranges (typically < 0.25"‰V). Here we show that a hybrid BN/carbene approach allows access to an unsymmetrical analogue of Thiele's hydrocarbon 1, and that this strategy confers markedly enhanced stability on the radical cation. 1"¢+ is stable across an exceptionally wide redox range (>Â 1"‰V), permitting its isolation in crystalline form. Further single-electron oxidation affords borenium dication 12+, thereby establishing an organoboron redox system fully characterized in all three redox states. We perceive that this strategy can be extended to other transient organic radicals to widen their redox stability window and facilitate their isolation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum generative adversarial networks with multiple superconducting qubits

Generative adversarial networks are an emerging technique with wide applications in machine learning, which have achieved dramatic success in a number of challenging tasks including image and video generation. When equipped with quantum processors, their quantum counterparts-called quantum generative adversarial networks (QGANs)-may even exhibit exponential advantages in certain machine learning applications. Here, we report an experimental implementation of a QGAN using a programmable superconducting processor, in which both the generator and the discriminator are parameterized via layers of single- and two-qubit quantum gates. The programmed QGAN runs automatically several rounds of adversarial learning with quantum gradients to achieve a Nash equilibrium point, where the generator can replicate data samples that mimic the ones from the training set. Our implementation is promising to scale up to noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices, thus paving the way for experimental explorations of quantum advantages in practical applications with near-term quantum technologies.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet, novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now, for the first time, designed a material system that exhibits an unusually long-range Josephson effect. Here, regions of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7 are separated by a region of half-metallic, ferromagnetic manganite (La2/3Sr1/3MnO3) one micron wide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Iron selenide film reveals clues about superconductivity

Through their study of two-dimensional iron selenide (FeSe) films, a research team has unlocked some intriguing clues about superconductivity. Superconductors—materials that can transport electrons with no resistance—are a quantum phenomenon with numerous applications. They have fascinated physicists and engineers since their discovery more than 100 years ago, but the mechanisms of modern superconductors are still not fully understood and remain one of the most active areas of research in quantum materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The NSP14/NSP10 RNA repair complex as a Pan-coronavirus therapeutic target

The risk of zoonotic coronavirus spillover into the human population, as highlighted by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, demands the development of pan-coronavirus antivirals. The efficacy of existing antiviral ribonucleoside/ribonucleotide analogs, such as remdesivir, is decreased by the viral proofreading exonuclease NSP14-NSP10 complex. Here, using a novel assay and in silico modeling and screening, we identified NSP14-NSP10 inhibitors that increase remdesivir'sÂ potency. A model compound, sofalcone, both inhibits the exonuclease activity of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV in vitro, and synergistically enhances the antiviral effect of remdesivir, suppressing the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and the related human coronavirus OC43. The validation of top hits from our primary screenings using cellular systems provides proof-of-concept for the NSP14 complex as a therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cotton soot derived carbon nanoparticles for NiO supported processing temperature tuned ambient perovskite solar cells

The emergence of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) in a "catfish effect" of other conventional photovoltaic technologies with the massive growth of high-power conversion efficiency (PCE) has given a new direction to the entire solar energy field. Replacing traditional metal-based electrodes with carbon-based materials is one of the front-runners among many other investigations in this field due to its cost-effective processability and high stability. Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (c-PSCs) have shown great potential for the development of large scale photovoltaics. First of its kind, here we introduce a facile and cost-effective large scale carbon nanoparticles (CNPs) synthesis from mustard oil assisted cotton combustion for utilization in the mesoporous carbon-based perovskite solar cell (PSC). Also, we instigate two different directions of utilizing the carbon nanoparticles for a composite high temperature processed electrode (HTCN) and a low temperature processed electrode (LTCN) with detailed performance comparison. NiO/CNP composite thin film was used in high temperature processed electrodes, and for low temperature processed electrodes, separate NiO and CNP layers were deposited. The HTCN devices with the cell structure FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/high-temperature NiO-CNP composite paste/infiltrated MAPI (CH3NH3PbI3) achieved a maximum PCE of 13.2%. In addition, high temperature based carbon devices had remarkable stability of ~"‰1000Â h (ambient condition), retaining almost 90% of their initial efficiency. In contrast, LTCN devices with configuration FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/NiO/MAPI/low-temperature CNP had a PCE limit of 14.2%, maintaining ~"‰72% of the initial PCE after 1000Â h. Nevertheless, we believe this promising approach and the comparative study between the two different techniques would be highly suitable and adequate for the upcoming cutting-edge experimentations of PSC.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Characteristics and impact of aged coal ash with slag emplaced in a karst cave: the case of DivaÅ¡ka jama, Slovenia

A mixture of coal bottom ash and slag, with a fraction of fly ash (CAFAS) from steam locomotives, was placed in the cave DivaÅ¡ka jama to delimit and level tourist trails. Emplacement began in 1914 and carried on for several decades. The CAFAS mixed with other cave material gradually changed its structure and appearance. Currently the concentration of some elements in the CAFAS (As, Cu, Hg, Ni, Pb, Zn), and also to a lesser extent in cave sediments (Cr, Cu, Ni), indicates a possibly harmful effect on sediment-associated biota based on ecotoxicological assays. Compared to the cave sediment, the CAFAS contains distinctly different mineral phases and presents a different source of radioactivity. Microbial metabolic activity of CAFAS is low, 0.22Â Î¼l O2/gDW h, but higher than that of cave sediment. The present environmental hazards from CAFAS are estimated to be low. Whereas the emplacement of CAFAS was seen initially a long-term solution for waste disposal and management of the cave, it turned out that CAFAS enriches the underground environment with inorganic and organic compounds and disperses pollution into the cave ecosystem. After its removal from the cave, the CAFAS should be investigated thoroughly due to its susceptibility to alteration.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Denaturation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein under non-thermal microwave radiation

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is still a widespread threat to society. The spike protein of this virus facilitates viral entry into the host cell. Here, the denaturation of the S1 subunit of this spike protein by 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic radiation was studied quantitatively. The study only pertains to the pure electromagnetic effects by eliminating the bulk heating effect of the microwave radiation in an innovative setup that is capable of controlling the temperature of the sample at any desired intensity of the electromagnetic field. This study was performed at the internal human body temperature, 37Â Â°C, for a relatively short amount of time under a high-power electromagnetic field. The results showed that irradiating the protein with a 700Â W, 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic field for 2Â min can denature the protein to around 95%. In comparison, this is comparable to thermal denaturation at 75Â Â°C for 40Â min. Electromagnetic denaturation of the proteins of the virus may open doors to potential therapeutic or sanitation applications.
SCIENCE

