Student researchers are preparing for a possible strike after the UC seeks to exclude fellows and trainees from their new union, Student Researchers United, also referred to as SRU-UAW. Approximately 12,000 workers submitted authorization cards to the California Public Employment Relations Board in May, and this majority was confirmed, as well as the union’s right to be recognized. The Public Employment Relations Board is an agency responsible for the collective bargaining rights of certain California employees. In September, PERB announced that it deemed the UC’s partial acceptance of SRU-UAW to be a complete denial of recognition for the union.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO