Chemistry

Twist engineering of the two-dimensional magnetism in double bilayer chromium triiodide homostructures

By Hongchao Xie
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwist engineering-the alignment of two-dimensional (2D) crystalline layers with a specific orientation-has led to tremendous success in controlling the charge degree of freedom, particularly in producing correlated and topological electronic phases in moirÃ© crystals1,2. However, although pioneering theoretical efforts have predicted that non-trivial magnetism3,4,5 and magnons6,7 can be made by twisting...

Nature.com

Light-activated interlayer contraction in two-dimensional perovskites for high-efficiency solar cells

Understanding and tailoring the physical behaviour of halide perovskites under practical environments is critical for designing efficient and durable optoelectronic devices. Here, we report that continuous light illumination leads to >1% contraction in the out-of-plane direction in two-dimensional hybrid perovskites, which is reversible and strongly dependent on the specific superlattice packing. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements show that constant light illumination results in the accumulation of positive charges in the terminal iodine atoms, thereby enhancing the bonding character of inter-slab I"“I interactions across the organic barrier and activating out-of-plane contraction. Correlated charge transport, structural and photovoltaic measurements confirm that the onset of the light-induced contraction is synchronized to a threefold increase in carrier mobility and conductivity, which is consistent with an increase in the electronic band dispersion predicted by first-principles calculations. Flux-dependent space-charge-limited current measurement reveals that light-induced interlayer contraction activates interlayer charge transport. The enhanced charge transport boosts the photovoltaic efficiency of two-dimensional perovskite solar cells up to 18.3% by increasing the device's fill factor and open-circuit voltage.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides

Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) represent a large family of layered semiconductor materials of the type MX2, with M a transition metal atom (Mo, W, etc.) and X a chalcogen atom (S, Se, or Te). One layer of M atoms is sandwiched between two layers of X atoms. Many TMDs exhibit...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Interlayer exciton mediated second harmonic generation in bilayer MoS

Second-harmonic generation (SHG) is a non-linear optical process, where two photons coherently combine into one photon of twice their energy. Efficient SHG occurs for crystals with broken inversion symmetry, such as transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers. Here we show tuning of non-linear optical processes in an inversion symmetric crystal. This tunability is based on the unique properties of bilayer MoS2, that shows strong optical oscillator strength for the intra- but also interlayer exciton resonances. As we tune the SHG signal onto these resonances by varying the laser energy, the SHG amplitude is enhanced by several orders of magnitude. In the resonant case the bilayer SHG signal reaches amplitudes comparable to the off-resonant signal from a monolayer. In applied electric fields the interlayer exciton energies can be tuned due to their in-built electric dipole via the Stark effect. As a result the interlayer exciton degeneracy is lifted and the bilayer SHG response is further enhanced by an additional two orders of magnitude, well reproduced by our model calculations. Since interlayer exciton transitions are highly tunable also by choosing twist angle and material combination our results open up new approaches for designing the SHG response of layered materials.
PHYSICS
cell.com

Review of strategies towards the development of alloy two-dimensional (2D) transitional metal di-chalcogenides

Atomically thin two-dimensional (2D) transition metal di-chalcogenides (TMDCs) have attracted significant attention due to their prosperity in material research. The inimitable features of TMDCs triggered the emerging applications in diverse areas. In this review, we focus on the tailored and engineering of the crystal lattice of TMDCs that finally enhance the efficiency of the material properties. We highlight several preparation techniques and recent advancements in compositional engineering of TMDCs structure. We summarize different approaches for TMDCs such as doping and alloying with different materials, alloying with other 2D metals, and scrutinize the technological potential of these methods. Beyond that, we also highlight the recent significant advancement in preparing 2D quasicrystals and alloying the 2D TMDCs with MAX phases. Finally, we highlight the future perspectives for crystal engineering in TMDC materials for structure stability, machine learning concept marge with materials, and their emerging applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Coexisting ferromagnetic"“antiferromagnetic state in twisted bilayer CrI

MoirÃ© engineering1,2,3 of van der Waals magnetic materials4,5,6,7,8,9 can yield new magnetic ground states via competing interactions in moirÃ© superlattices10,11,12,13. Theory predicts a suite of interesting phenomena, including multiflavour magnetic states10, non-collinear magnetic states10,11,12,13, moirÃ© magnon bands and magnon networks14 in twisted bilayer magnetic crystals, but so far such non-trivial magnetic ground states have not emerged experimentally. Here, by utilizing the stacking-dependent interlayer exchange interactions in two-dimensional magnetic materials15,16,17,18, we demonstrate a coexisting ferromagnetic (FM) and antiferromagnetic (AF) ground state in small-twist-angle CrI3 bilayers. The FM"“AF state transitions to a collinear FM ground state above a critical twist angle of about 3Â°. The coexisting FM and AF domains result from a competition between the interlayer AF coupling, which emerges in the monoclinic stacking regions of the moirÃ© superlattice, and the energy cost for forming FM"“AF domain walls. Our observations are consistent with the emergence of a non-collinear magnetic ground state with FM and AF domains on the moirÃ© length scale10,11,12,13. We further employ the doping dependence of the interlayer AF interaction to control the FM"“AF state by electrically gating a bilayer sample. These experiments highlight the potential to create complex magnetic ground states in twisted bilayer magnetic crystals, and may find application in future gate-voltage-controllable high-density magnetic memory storage.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A two-dimensional outlook

Transistors made from two-dimensional materials have been around for a decade, but do the devices have a realistic future in integrated circuits?. The first commercial microprocessor - the Intel 4004 - was introduced to the general market in November 1971 (ref. 1). Fifty years later - and after countless innovations in materials and fabrication methods, in devices and circuits - one thing remains the same: silicon. The semiconductor is still central to the electronics industry, and the scaling of silicon-based devices has underpinned decades of advances in integrated circuits and electronics technology. But silicon will eventually reach its limits and alternative materials for the channels of devices are being contemplated, including germanium and III"“V semiconductors, as well as a range of other technological solutions.
ENGINEERING
cell.com

Bandgap modulation in the two-dimensional core-shell structured monolayers of WS

Core-shell structured WS2 monolayers with modulated bandgap are grown by CVD. Doping and strain effect in band structure are revealed by Raman and PL spectroscopy. Through DFT calculation, we showed that the bandgap can be tuned by the strain. ·. Core-shell structured WS2 with different bandgap provides option to tune...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Controlling the optical response of a medium through suitably tuned coherent electromagnetic fields is highly relevant in a number of potential applications, from all-optical modulators to optical storage devices. In particular, electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is an established phenomenon in which destructive quantum interference creates a transparency window over a narrow spectral range around an absorption line, which, in turn, allows to slow and ultimately stop light due to the anomalous refractive index dispersion. Here we report on the observation of a new form of both induced transparency and amplification of a weak probe beam in a strongly driven silicon photonic crystal resonator at room temperature. The effect is based on the oscillating temperature field induced in a nonlinear optical cavity, and it reproduces many of the key features of EIT while being independent of either atomic or mechanical resonances. Such thermo-optically induced transparency will allow a versatile implementation of EIT-analogs in an integrated photonic platform, at almost arbitrary wavelength of interest, room temperature and in a practical, low cost, and scalable system.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hadal aragonite records venting of stagnant paleoseawater in the hydrated forearc mantle

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 243 (2021) Cite this article. The hadal zone at trenches is a unique region where forearc mantle rocks are directly exposed at the ocean floor owing to tectonic erosion. Circulation of seawater in the mantle rock induces carbonate precipitation within the deep-sea forearc mantle, but the timescale and rates of the circulation are unclear. Here we investigated a peculiar occurrence of calcium carbonate (aragonite) in forearc mantle rocks recovered from ~6400"‰m water depth in the Izu"“Ogasawara Trench. On the basis of microtextures, strontium"“carbon"“oxygen isotope geochemistry, and radiocarbon analysis, we found that the aragonite is sourced from seawater that accumulated for more than 42,000 years. Aragonite precipitation is triggered by episodic rupture events that expel the accumulated fluids at 10âˆ’2"“10âˆ’1"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and which continue for a few decades at most. We suggest that the recycling of subducted seawater from the shallowest forearc mantle influences carbon transport from the surface to Earth's interior.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Two-dimensional bipolar magnetic semiconductors with electrically controllable spin polarization realized

Two dimensional (2D) magnetic semiconductors, integrating semiconductivity, ferromagnetism and low dimensionality, serve as the cornerstone for high-speed nanospintronic devices. However, the practical applications of nowadays 2D magnetic semiconductors face two key problems: the rather low magnetic Curie temperature compared to room temperature, and the lack of a simple and efficient method to control the carrier's spin polarization direction. Thus, exploring 2D magnetic semiconductors with room temperature magnetic ordering and controllable spin polarization is highly desirable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Water sources aggregate parasites with increasing effects in more arid conditions

Shifts in landscape heterogeneity and climate can influence animal movement in ways that profoundly alter disease transmission. Water sources that are foci of animal activity have great potential to promote disease transmission, but it is unknown how this varies across a range of hosts and climatic contexts. For fecal-oral parasites, water resources can aggregate many different hosts in small areas, concentrate infectious material, and function as disease hotspots. This may be exacerbated where water is scarce and for species requiring frequent water access. Working in an East African savanna, we show via experimental and observational methods that water sources increase the density of wild and domestic herbivore feces and thus, the concentration of fecal-oral parasites in the environment, by up to two orders of magnitude. We show that this effect is amplified in drier areas and drier periods, creating dynamic and heterogeneous disease landscapes across space and time. We also show that herbivore grazing behaviors that expose them to fecal-oral parasites often increase at water sources relative to background sites, increasing potential parasite transmission at these hotspots. Critically, this effect varies by herbivore species, with strongest effects for two animals of concern for conservation and development: elephants and cattle.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

RIPK1 dephosphorylation and kinase activation by PPP1R3G/PP1Î³ promote apoptosis and necroptosis

Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1Â (RIPK1) is a key regulator of inflammation and cell death. Many sites on RIPK1, including serine 25, are phosphorylated to inhibit its kinase activity and cell death. How these inhibitory phosphorylation sites are dephosphorylated is poorly understood. Using a sensitized CRISPR whole-genome knockout screen, we discover that protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 3G (PPP1R3G) is required for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and type I necroptosis. Mechanistically, PPP1R3G recruits its catalytic subunit protein phosphatase 1"‰gamma (PP1Î³) to complex I to remove inhibitory phosphorylations of RIPK1. A PPP1R3G mutant which does not bind PP1Î³ fails to rescue RIPK1 activation and cell death. Furthermore, chemical prevention of RIPK1 inhibitory phosphorylations or mutation of serine 25 of RIPK1 to alanine largely restores cell death in PPP1R3G-knockout cells. Finally, Ppp1r3gâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are protected from tumor necrosis factor-induced systemic inflammatory response syndrome, confirming the important role of PPP1R3G in regulating apoptosis and necroptosis in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The optimal emergency decision-making method with incomplete probabilistic information

Emergencies often occur irregularly, such as infectious diseases, earthquakes, wars, floods, the diffusion and leakage of chemically toxic and harmful substances, etc. These emergencies can bring huge disasters to people, even worse, the time left for people to make critical decisions is usually very limited. When an emergency occurs, the most important thing for people is to make reasonable decisions as soon as possible to deal with the current problems, otherwise, the situation may deteriorate further. The paper proposes an emergency decision-making algorithm under the constraints of the limited time and incomplete information, the research is mainly carried out from the following aspects, firstly, we use the data structure of the hesitant fuzzy probabilistic linguistic set to collect the basic data after careful comparison, which has three advantages, (1) considering the hesitation in the decision-making process, each evaluation information is allowed to contain multiple values instead of just one value; (2) each evaluation value is followed by a probability value, which further describes the details of the evaluation information; (3) the data structure allows some probability information to be unknown, which effectively expands the application scope of the algorithm. Secondly, the maximization gap model is proposed to calculate unknown parameters, the model can distinguish alternatives with small differences. Thirdly, all the evaluation information will be aggregated by the dynamic hesitant probability fuzzy weighted arithmetic operator. Subsequently, an instance is given to illustrate the effectiveness and the accuracy of the algorithm proposed in the paper. Finally, the advantages of the proposed algorithm are further demonstrated by comparing it with other outstanding algorithms. The main contribution of the paper is that we propose the maximization gap model to obtain the unknown parameters, which can effectively and accurately distinguish alternatives with small differences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

