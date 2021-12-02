Twist engineering of the two-dimensional magnetism in double bilayer chromium triiodide homostructures

MoirÃ© engineering1,2,3 of van der Waals magnetic materials4,5,6,7,8,9 can yield new magnetic ground states via competing interactions in moirÃ© superlattices10,11,12,13. Theory predicts a suite of interesting phenomena, including multiflavour magnetic states10, non-collinear magnetic states10,11,12,13, moirÃ© magnon bands and magnon networks14 in twisted bilayer magnetic crystals, but so far such non-trivial magnetic ground states have not emerged experimentally. Here, by utilizing the stacking-dependent interlayer exchange interactions in two-dimensional magnetic materials15,16,17,18, we demonstrate a coexisting ferromagnetic (FM) and antiferromagnetic (AF) ground state in small-twist-angle CrI3 bilayers. The FM"“AF state transitions to a collinear FM ground state above a critical twist angle of about 3Â°. The coexisting FM and AF domains result from a competition between the interlayer AF coupling, which emerges in the monoclinic stacking regions of the moirÃ© superlattice, and the energy cost for forming FM"“AF domain walls. Our observations are consistent with the emergence of a non-collinear magnetic ground state with FM and AF domains on the moirÃ© length scale10,11,12,13. We further employ the doping dependence of the interlayer AF interaction to control the FM"“AF state by electrically gating a bilayer sample. These experiments highlight the potential to create complex magnetic ground states in twisted bilayer magnetic crystals, and may find application in future gate-voltage-controllable high-density magnetic memory storage.
