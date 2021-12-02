ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First confirmed US case of omicron coronavirus variant appears in California

Daily Targum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. received its first confirmed case of the omicron coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variant in California yesterday, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person involved came back from South Africa on Nov. 22 and experienced mild symptoms that have since improved, according...

dailytargum.com

