ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Topology to improve battery technology

By Eric McCalla
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth lithium- and sodium-ion batteries could play an important role in combating climate change, but they often suffer structural instabilities in the cathodes, which degrade performance. Now a study on two cathode materials that function in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Toyota Updates 1990s Battery Cell Technology For Its Latest Hybrids

Automotive battery packs are improving at a rapid rate with new cell chemistry promising to make them more efficient and safer. However, Toyota continues to use the same basic cell technology that it debuted with the Prius hybrid in the late 1990s. The game-changing Toyota Prius first hit the market...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars performance and battery range in cold weather must be improved, say Chinese regulators

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responsible for EV certification wants electric cars to do better in cold weather conditions. Citing reduced battery range on a charge when temperatures are low, the Ministry held a panel to coordinate the efforts of electric car makers, regulators, and researchers to serve EV drivers better in cold climates. The list of participants includes the top Chinese EV manufacturers which already hold the range-on-a-charge records, as well as academia that deals with battery chemistry research.
CARS
pv-magazine.com

RWE to deploy SMA technology in the construction of one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage facilities

Once completed, the project will be not only one of the largest storage power plants in Germany but also one of the most innovative, because the battery storage systems will be virtually coupled with RWE’s run-of-river power plants along the river Mosel. By raising or decreasing the flow-through at these power stations, RWE can make additional capacity available, also as balancing energy. This coupling process raises the total capacity of the batteries by another good 15 percent.
INDUSTRY
ishn.com

Industry 5.0 introduces technologies that partner with workers to improve safety

Industry 4.0 revolutionized the way manufacturers design, create, and distribute their products. Its focus was on efficiency and productivity using the industrial internet of things (IIOT), machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, and automation. However, in early 2021 the European Commission released a report introducing Industry 5.0, focusing on the wellbeing of the worker within the production process.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Technologies#Energy Storage#Topology#Climate Change
pv-magazine.com

VSUN tests flow battery technology with standalone PV-powered EV charger

VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of Perth-based miner Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL), has completed the first phase of a trial of vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology that it said could deliver a truly green charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). The trial, based at the...
ECONOMY
toolfarm.com

How to Use a Point Detector Node with a Custom Topology

The Point Detection node allows to automatically detect facial markers on FACS scans. New in R3DS Wrap 2021.11. Wrap changes the way you process 3D-scan data. When working with a large set of similar objects like human scans Wrap makes it possible to take an existing basemesh and non-rigidly fit it to each and every scan.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Strategies for improving rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

(Nanowerk Spotlight) One of the greatest environmental concerns in the near future is anthropogenic global warming caused by man-made carbon emissions. Electric vehicles (EVs) have received much attention as a new way of transportation with lower CO2 emissions. The high efficiency of electric motors and the ability to generate electricity...
CARS
Benzinga

Atomera Launches Latest Tech To Improve OEM Performance, Reduce Costs, Extend Battery Life

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) launched its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. MST-SP applies to 5V power and analog electronics, breathing new life into Moore's Law. Atomera is squeezing more capability and capacity out of today's semiconductor processes through a combination of atomic-level engineering and advanced material science. The...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Auto Remarketing

Black Book & CoreLane Technologies collaborate to improve underwriting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Black Book and CoreLane Technologies now are working together so finance companies have a clear view of the collateral attached to their paper. According to a news release distributed on Tuesday, Black Book announced the integration of its vehicle pricing, data, and analytics into CoreLane Technologies’ CreditLane product.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

SES Enters Exclusive Agreement With ENTEK Membranes, A Global Technology Leader In Battery Separator Materials

SES Holdings Pte. Ltd (“SES”) and ENTEK Membranes LLC announced that they have entered into an exclusive supply agreement for innovative separator materials in the development and production of high-energy Li-Metal rechargeable batteries. Both headquartered in the US with global presence, SES and ENTEK share a vision that is not limited by geography, but that is to power the future of electric transportation with ENTEK materials and SES batteries.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Are Battery Cost Improvements Still A Big Driver Of Tesla’s Margins?

The cost of batteries, which are a key building block of electric vehicles, has declined considerably in recent years. Per Bloomberg New Energy Finance, EV industry average battery prices have declined from an average of around $384 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2015 to about $137 per kWh in 2020, marking an average decline of about 19% each year, with average prices likely to approach the $100 mark by 2023. [1] So how are battery prices benefiting EV bellwether Tesla?
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

TW Electronics Chooses Nowi As A Technology Partner To Develop Remote Controls With Unlimited Battery Life

TW Electronics announces that it is working with Nowi’s energy harvesting power management solution to power its TV remote controls, as an option to conventional disposable batteries. By integrating Nowi’s cost-efficient NH2 Power Management IC its TV remote controls, TW Electronics commits to a more sustainable and user-friendly design, enabling...
ELECTRONICS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Newer CPC laser technologies are improving glaucoma outcomes

Benefits include better visualisation of ciliary processes and avoidance of tissue damage. Reviewed by Dr Shan C. Lin. Ophthalmologists have seen a progression in cyclophotocoagulation (CPC), with each generation of the technology becoming more doctor- and patient-friendly. Dr Shan Lin, a glaucoma specialist at the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco in California, United States, recently described some of the recent advancements in the treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Operando acoustic emission monitoring of degradation processes in lithium-ion batteries with a high-entropy oxide anode

In recent years, high-entropy oxides are receiving increasing attention for electrochemical energy-storage applications. Among them, the rocksalt (Co0.2Cu0.2Mg0.2Ni0.2Zn0.2)O (HEO) has been shown to be a promising high-capacity anode material. Because high-entropy oxides constitute a new class of electrode materials, systematic understanding of their behavior during ion insertion and extraction is yet to be established. Here, we probe the conversion-type HEO material in lithium half-cells by acoustic emission (AE) monitoring. Especially the clustering of AE signals allows for correlations of acoustic events with various processes. The initial cycle was found to be the most acoustically active because of solid-electrolyte interphase formation and chemo-mechanical degradation. In the subsequent cycles, AE was mainly detected during delithiation, a finding we attribute to the progressive crack formation and propagation. Overall, the data confirm that the AE technology as a non-destructive operando technique holds promise for gaining insight into the degradation processes occurring in battery cells during cycling.
SCIENCE
toolfarm.com

How to Convert Blendshapes to a Different Topology

In this tutorial learn how to convert Blendshapes to a Different Topology. New in R3DS Wrap 2021.11, Match Topology node matches the vertex order of your model with a given reference. R3DS Wrap. Wrap changes the way you process 3D-scan data. When working with a large set of similar objects...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Demonstration of thermal modulation using nanoscale and microscale structures for ultralarge pixel array photothermal transducers

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 102 (2021) Cite this article. Large-pixel-array infrared emitters are attractive in the applications of infrared imaging and detection. However, the array scale has been restricted in traditional technologies. Here, we demonstrated a light-driven photothermal transduction approach for an ultralarge pixel array infrared emitter. A metal-black coating with nanoporous structures and a silicon (Si) layer with microgap structures were proposed to manage the thermal input and output issues. The effects of the nanoscale structures in the black coating and microscale structures in the Si layer were investigated. Remarkable thermal modulation could be obtained by adjusting the nanoscale and microscale structures. The measured stationary and transient results of the fabricated photothermal transducers agreed well with the simulated results. From the input view, due to its wide spectrum and high absorption, the black coating with nanoscale structures contributed to a 5.6-fold increase in the temperature difference compared to that without the black coating. From the output view, the microgap structures in the Si layer eliminated the in-plane thermal crosstalk. The temperature difference was increased by 340% by modulating the out-of-plane microstructures. The proposed photothermal transducer had a rising time of 0.95"‰ms and a falling time of 0.53"‰ms, ensuring a fast time response. This method is compatible with low-cost and mass manufacturing and has promising potential to achieve ultralarge-array pixels beyond ten million.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

A new topological magnet with colossal angular magnetoresistance

(Nanowerk News) While electrons are well known to carry both charge and spin, only the electric charge portion is utilized as an information carrier in modern electronic devices. However, the limits of modern electronics and the impending end of Moore’s Law have rekindled the interest in the development of “spintronic” devices, which are capable of harnessing the spin of the electrons. It is expected that the widespread adoption of spintronic computing devices can revolutionize information technology similar to the invention of electronics.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

This indoor vertical garden is a bio-filter with smart technology designed to improve indoor air quality!

Elpo is a biofilter that doubles as an indoor garden with integrated smart technology that improves indoor air quality and ensures healthy moisture levels. Following the stay-at-home orders brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, new habits are hard to hit. Since then, we’ve been spending a lot of time indoors, renovating home offices, and bringing the gym to the family room. Getting back into the office, we’re all hyper-aware of the air we breathe and inevitably share with one another.
GARDENING
Nature.com

Topologically protected oxygen redox in a layered manganese oxide cathode for sustainable batteries

Manganese could be the element of choice for cathode materials used in large-scale energy storage systems owing to its abundance and low toxicity levels. However, both lithium- and sodium-ion batteries adopting this electrode chemistry suffer from rapid performance fading, suggesting a major technical barrier that must be overcome. Here we report a P3-type layered manganese oxide cathode Na0.6Li0.2Mn0.8O2 (NLMO) that delivers a high capacity of 240"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 with outstanding cycling stability in a lithium half-cell. Combined experimental and theoretical characterizations reveal a characteristic topological feature that enables the good electrochemical performance. Specifically, the -Î±-Î³- layer stack provides topological protection for lattice oxygen redox, whereas reversibility is absent in P2-structured NLMO, which takes an -Î±-Î²- configuration. The identified new order parameter opens an avenue towards the rational design of reversible Mn-rich cathode materials for sustainable batteries.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy