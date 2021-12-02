If You’re Flying Over the Holidays, Avoid Ordering These Drinks

Photo: Getty Images

Ordering beverages is back on airplanes following the pandemic, but according to the experts, there are three you should never order in-flight.

What are they? Coffee, soda and Bloody Marys.

Coffee is apparently made with water from tanks that are never cleaned. Ew! Soda is safe but since the cabin pressure makes the bubbles foam more than usual, it takes a long time to pour and slows the whole process down.

As for Bloody Marys? You’re already a little swollen in the air and the high salt content will make it worse.

So, what should you order?

Stick with bottled water or Ginger Ale, which actually tastes better at altitude.