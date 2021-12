The S&P 500 has not only fully recovered from the lows of the 2020 pandemic but has added on nearly 45% compared to the beginning of 2020. The last two years or so have turned out to be quite impressive for most stock investors, especially so for passive investors. If you were fully invested simply in the S&P 500 on January 1st, 2020, you have gained roughly 45% (110% from the March 2020 lows), and the market rally may not be over yet. Moreover, that's just the S&P 500. The tech-heavy NASDAQ's gains are even more impressive.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO