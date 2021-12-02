ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Playoff hopes remain alive for multiple teams as NFL enters Week 13

By Web Team
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFeKk_0dCJ12nQ00

INDIANAPOLIS – The driving force for expanding the NFL playoffs may have been to generate more revenue, but it’s also generating more drama.

Eight teams are within a game of the final wild card berth in the NFC, while seven teams remain in contention for the last spot in the AFC.

Six of the eight division races are still in play, including the AFC East.

The Patriots have a half-game lead on the Bills heading into their showdown on Monday Night Football.

That critical meeting is Big Game Bound’s Week 13 Marquee Matchup. WPRI sports director Morey Hershgordon joins Chris Hagan on this week’s show to talk about New England’s six-game win streak.

Plus, BGB has reports from the Chargers, Ravens and Broncos headquarters and Jarett Payton’s weekly picks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hagan
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Broncos#Chargers#Patriots#American Football#Nfc#Afc#The Afc East#Bills#Wpri#Bgb
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
FanSided

Did Josh Norman get away with dirty play on Adam Thielen and Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman appeared to punch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during Sunday’s game. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had its fair share of events. From Dalvin Cook being carted off the field with a shoulder injury, to Kirk Cousins lining up under his guard. But there was a member of the 49ers who caught the attention of social media users for his actions in the game.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Hall Of Fame DE Passes Away At 77

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey has passed away at the age of 77. The former Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles superstar died on Friday night, according to a family member. Following a standout collegiate career at Tennessee State, Humphrey was selected with the third overall pick in the...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy