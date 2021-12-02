ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All clear’ at federal building in downtown Cleveland

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police Bomb Squad, the Department of Homeland Security and the Cleveland Division of the FBI responded to the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building in downtown Cleveland Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said they were checking a suspicious vehicle. The building, located on East 9th Street, was evacuated, and East 6th Street was closed from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue.

The “all clear” was given at about noon and the scene was turned over to the Federal Protective Service.

