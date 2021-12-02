Jordan Mailata A True Cornerstone Of Eagles' Future

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give Jalen Hurts a late push out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-29 win, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata wasn’t happy. And he let him know. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said. “… All these guys on the team, are my family. And so for me, protecting my family is what made me do that. For me, seeing my brother get hit, pushed out of bounds late, it didn’t roll with my right.”

