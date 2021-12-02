ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Mailata A True Cornerstone Of Eagles' Future

While the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants was ugly in all facets on the offensive side of the football, the play of left tackle Jordan Mailata has flown under the radar for far too long. A native of Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia, the 6-foot-8 mountain of a...

The Bodyguard 2.0: Mailata bringing nasty, protective edge to Eagles’ OL

Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give...
NFL
Eagles News: Jordan Mailata is Philadelphia’s new bodyguard

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give Jalen Hurts a late push out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-29 win, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata wasn’t happy. And he let him know. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said. “… All these guys on the team, are my family. And so for me, protecting my family is what made me do that. For me, seeing my brother get hit, pushed out of bounds late, it didn’t roll with my right.”
