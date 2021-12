Thousands of homes in the UK are still without power more than a week after Storm Arwen The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 4,025 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of Sunday morning.This is down from 4,700 homes on Saturday night.The majority of the impacted homes are in the North East of England, the ENA added.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to survey the damage from Storm Arwen in Durham this afternoon.It comes after gusts of between 35-50 miles per hour battered the country overnight on Saturday, with temperatures plummeting to below zero in parts of Scotland.Meanwhile,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO