A new survey indicates customers will support local businesses that provide omnichannel means of shopping and engagement. The annual State of Local Business Report from communication and payments platform Podium indicates that consumers are looking for convenience when supporting local businesses. More than half (54%) of surveyed consumers cited "ease of doing business" as a leading reason they choose to work with a local business for the first time, second only to price; and 60% said it is as a top reason they would go back to a business after the first time, second only to price.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO