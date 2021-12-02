Make Your Own Winter Wreath with Joe Moussa of Mosaic & Co.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If your bread-making hobby has blossomed into a full-blown obsession, then you've likely named your sourdough starter, your forearms are toned from all that kneading, and you have almost as many jars of whole-grain flours as spices. If any of this sounds like you, and you're looking for even more ways to level up both your skills and your bakes, then consider milling your own flour at home. There are plenty of practical reasons why milling your own flour is worth considering. For starters, grains can be stored almost indefinitely and take up a fraction of the space of flour. You'll also end up saving money on flour by milling it yourself (while avoiding any supply chain shortages, too!).
Comments / 0