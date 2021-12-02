ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Make Your Own Winter Wreath with Joe Moussa of Mosaic & Co.

By Lehigh Valley Style
lehighvalleystyle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd something special to your seasonal décor, create a personalized gift for someone else or host a fun night in for friends with this DIY wreath workshop. Owner and Creative Director of Allentown-based Mosaic & Co.—which specializes in creative and custom solutions spanning florals, photography, rentals and so much more—Joe Moussa...

lehighvalleystyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

22 Window Treatment Ideas That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Farmhouse Décor

Window treatments make an easy addition to any space, but choosing the right ones can be tough. Once you’ve figured out where the window treatments should go and what you need them to do, you have to find a set that looks genuinely great in your home. And that’s a hard thing to pull off—even when you’re drawing inspiration from one of the most popular design styles around.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Eye-Catching Outdoor Christmas Decorations Just Keep Getting Better

For decades, neighbors have been trying to outdo each other with their outdoor displays at Christmas. From Clark Griswold to Darren McGavin, Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, holiday movies portray a minefield of tactics used to achieve the status of “Best Christmas Decorations on the Block.” This competition has now moved into real life (although it was always based on reality anyway), thanks to frequent news reports and viral videos of decked-out houses dancing to Christmas carols and organized Christmas light tours through towns across America. To join in the fun, even just a little, you’ll need to invest in some of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Few Paint Projects Totally Transformed This Blah Kitchen for Just $165

If you’re working on a tight budget — either as a homeowner or a renter — a renovation involving demo frequently just isn’t an option, even if a transformation in your space is much-needed. But fear not: There are plenty of no-demo projects that can make a huge difference in a space, like painting, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and changing light fixtures, to name a few.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Carpeting or Hardwood Floors? Which to Choose for Your Home

Deciding between carpeting or hardwood flooring? Each has advantages and disadvantages. Carpet can make a house feel warm, and it’s available in a wide range of colors and piles, or heights. Hardwood is popular because of its attractive appearance and the way it can work with practically any types of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Photography#Wreaths#Mosaic Co#Ribbon Pinecones Dried#Faux
NRToday.com

Learn to make a wreath from foliage on your property

It is the time of year where holiday cheer starts spreading through our communities and homes. To me, there is nothing quite so inviting as a wreath hanging from a door, greeting friends and family as they gather to celebrate the season. In preparation of this delightful decoration, I love to take the time each year to comb my yard for interesting boughs (branches/leaves) to use to make my very own wreath.
GARDENING
monroecountyherald.com

5 Tips to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient This Winter

Winter is a time of year when many people are looking for ways to be warm and cozy to combat the chilly temperatures outside. Focusing on energy efficiency can help you keep your home temperature comfortable and your energy bills at bay while also reducing your carbon footprint. This item...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Is Selling Ivy Wreaths with Built-In Twinkle Lights

It’s nearly time to deck the halls, and this year, Trader Joe’s has an easy, twinkly solution. TJ’s is currently selling an ivy wreath that comes with built-in fairy lights — and you don’t even need a door to hang it on. “Picked this up @traderjoes,” one Instagram user wrote...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Real Simple

Home Upgrade: Designer Riche Holmes Grant Helps a Family DIY Their 'Clutter Room' Into a Bright, Organized Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Do you have a room in your home that doesn't quite work for you? That was the dilemma that faced the Guarneri family of Southern California and their not-quite-right family room, which they deemed the "clutter room."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Columbian

Make your own IKEA-inspired Swedish meatballs

For me, one of the best things about going to IKEA has always been its Swedish food market. I cannot begin to tell you how many Choklad Not bars I’ve eaten in the car on my way home from the store over the years (mmm … hazelnuts!), and I’m a huge fan of the raspberry Kafferep cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
momblogsociety.com

The Best DIY Guide to Making Your Own Cookbook and Recipes

Did you know that 36% of Americans cook at home every day? It might be a minority, but there are definitely people who like to prepare their meals from scratch. If you’re one of them, then you might’ve come up with your own creations throughout the years. Your loved ones have raved about how delicious your food is, and you’re thinking about creating your own cookbook.
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

Use These Garden Plants to Make Your Own Liquid Plant Feeds

I use a range of plants from my garden to make liquid plant feeds. Today, I thought I would share some of the plants that I use in this way—ones which are numbered among the best "dynamic accumulators." This term, which is commonly used in permaculture, refers to a plant's ability to absorb and store nutrients and minerals from the soil in higher and more bioavailable concentrations.
GARDENING
finewoodworking.com

Workshop Tip: Make your own plane-adjustment hammer

If you use wooden planes you’ll need a hammer to adjust them. Here’s how to make one with a hardwood end for setting the wedge and a brass end for adjusting the iron—all for under $20. You’ll need a black-iron T-fitting for 1/2-in. pipe, and a 1/2-in. square-head brass plug. To make the wooden end of the head I turned a square piece of hardwood down to 1-1/4 in. dia. to match the outside diameter of the T-fitting. Then I turned 3⁄4 in. of that end down to 13/16 in., which let me screw it into the end of the T—where it threaded itself as it went in—and then sawed it off to length. I did the same thing to create the hardwood handle, shaping the handle a little to suit my hand.
marthastewart.com

Making Your Own Fresh Flour May Be the Key to Your Best Bread Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If your bread-making hobby has blossomed into a full-blown obsession, then you've likely named your sourdough starter, your forearms are toned from all that kneading, and you have almost as many jars of whole-grain flours as spices. If any of this sounds like you, and you're looking for even more ways to level up both your skills and your bakes, then consider milling your own flour at home. There are plenty of practical reasons why milling your own flour is worth considering. For starters, grains can be stored almost indefinitely and take up a fraction of the space of flour. You'll also end up saving money on flour by milling it yourself (while avoiding any supply chain shortages, too!).
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy