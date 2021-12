A rather in-depth Tales of Arise survey from Bandai Namco is being passed around online (you can take it yourself by clicking through here). It asks some pretty interesting questions, about both the game and your own gaming habits. It covers all of the usual stuff, like how much you enjoy various features in Tales of Arise and whether you're familiar with other Japanese RPGs, but it also asks about potential genres for future Tales games, and if you'd be interested in remasters of older titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO