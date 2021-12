Genesco, the footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnson & Murphy, and more brands saw a strong third quarter as a return to in-store shopping and its casual merchandise mix helped to deliver a robust performance. The Nashville-based company posted record results for the third quarter, with net sales up 25% from last year to $601 million. Net income was $32.9 million, or $2.25 per share. And revenue growth, better-than-expected gross margins and expense leverage resulted in an operating income increase of almost 70% over pre-pandemic levels. Strong consumer demand for a variety of brands and styles drove continued momentum as Journeys achieved record...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO