PS Plus Subscribers in Japan Get Judgment as a Free Game This Month

By Robert Ramsey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember's PlayStation Plus lineup in North America and Europe has not been well received. If you happened to miss yesterday's news, the PS Plus version of Godfall isn't the full game. And, as...

