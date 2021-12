The Hocking College Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that works with members of the community to achieve and maintain excellence, undertake development programs and enhance the college’s educational and public service mission. The Foundation provides over 50 scholarships and is responsible for the coordination of philanthropic and fundraising initiatives within the private sector and external support for the college’s programs, students, faculty and staff. The mission of the Hocking College Foundation is to promote community awareness, build and nurture meaningful relationships, and connect community partners with giving opportunities that fulfill their philanthropic objectives while advancing the mission of Hocking College.

