Chicken is an incredibly versatile — and nutritious — meat. It's packed with protein, with 100 grams of breast meat containing 31 grams of the good stuff, and it's fairly low in fat and calories (via Healthline). There are tons of ways you can prepare chicken for every meal. Fold it into an omelet or layer it on an egg sandwich for breakfast. Toss it in a garden salad or mix it with mayo to make chicken salad for lunch. Grill it, fry it, or whip up chicken Parmesan for dinner — the options are endless.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO