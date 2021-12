The board of Marshall Motor has said it will accept a £325 million takeover offer from the private-equity backed company behind WeBuyAnyCar.Marshall said that it thought the terms offered by Constellation Automotive were “fair and reasonable”.“Following careful consideration of both the financial terms of the offer and Constellation’s stated intentions regarding the conduct of the MMH (Marshall Motor Holdings) business under Constellation’s ownership, the board intends to recommend shareholders accept the offer,” it said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.The announcement comes a week after Constellation jumped into the race to buy the Cambridge-headquartered group.It bid after the Marshall...

BUSINESS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO