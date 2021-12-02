Bitcoin Price Falls Below $57,000 as Omicron News Batters the Market

Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped the ball. The market has been witnessing a decline matched by the correction intensity from 19 May, 2021. Needless to say, that the long-term bullish structure is currently fractured. In recent articles, we highlighted the possible bullish scenarios for Bitcoin but none of them panned out like expected. In this article, we will analyze the new on-chain developments and estimate if there is a buying opportunity in the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are respectively down by 11% and 8% at press time.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO