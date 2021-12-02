Bitcoin Price Falls Below $57,000 as Omicron News Batters the Market

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped the ball. The market has been witnessing a decline matched by the correction intensity from 19 May, 2021. Needless to say, that the long-term bullish structure is currently fractured. In recent articles, we highlighted the possible bullish scenarios for Bitcoin but none of them panned out like expected. In this article, we will analyze the new on-chain developments and estimate if there is a buying opportunity in the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are respectively down by 11% and 8% at press time.
Bitcoin prices drop dramatically in the span of a few minutes. Bitcoin’s trading volume rises by 91.49% shortly after the dip. Many top investors show off their BTC purchases. After the events of last night, the crypto market has been left in shambles, leaving people into bits and pieces with...
The recently slumping crypto markets are causing a lot of concern for crypto investors, who fear that the frantic growth of digital currencies like Bitcoin may have peaked and that further corrections or even a full-grown crypto crash are in the cards. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts happily celebrated the gigantic growth of...
Today, the Bitcoin price prediction loses traction after hitting $42,333; losses likely to continue in the near term as reveals by the daily chart. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $57,000, $59,000, $61,000. Support Levels: $40,000, $38,000, $36,000. Since the past few days, traders can easily...
On Saturday, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) spiked below $43,000, marking the biggest single-day drop since May, when it went down below $33,000. Bitcoin's prices have been down 13.64 percent in the last seven days, and the coin's dominance in the crypto market is 40.51 percent. The trading volume...
New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
Bitcoin has been defying the law of gravity for over three weeks now. But not for too long. What goes up must come down. In just an hour, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency lost $9,000 and fell as low as 20%, the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7. Early this morning, bitcoin suddenly crashed to $41,960 before bouncing back to over $47,000 as of the time of writing, according to data from CoinDesk.
Bitcoin flash crashes, dropping more than 17% in the last 24 hours. Despite this, S2F model creator PlanB remains bullish for several reasons. The price of Bitcoin has dipped this weekend. The pioneer cryptocurrency has shed more than $9,000 in value, having fallen around 17% in the last 24 hours to currently be trading around $47,000.
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
The mixed macroeconomic figures in Australia reflect the country’s economic struggles. Further tapering by the US Federal Reserve is expected this month. AUD/USD is extremely oversold but is not set for a reversal. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as risk aversion prevails in the market amid growing Omicron fears and rising US dollar. The … Continued.
The Omicron panic set this week in motion on Friday, November 26. The currency and Treasury markets are awaiting confirmation that the variant is dangerous. As payrolls miss forecasts, the US NFP weakens Treasury yields and the dollar. The USD/JPY weekly forecast remains bearish as the Omicron variant spreads and creates a risk-off sentiment in … Continued.
The world's crypto pioneer, bitcoin, saw a sharp decline of nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to as low as $42,000 before bouncing back to $45,000, extending the latest downtrend amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 strain. The price of bitcoin has dropped around $15,000 over the past 24...
Bitcoin dropped below $56k yesterday as sellers push the cryptocurrency toward the bottom of its weeklong price range. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fallen some $15,000. This morning, the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted and fell nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to a temporary low of $42,000 before bouncing up to $45,000.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
When it comes to markets, a bull run means we should see the price of an asset go up; this is what was predicted for Bitcoin with some pundits claiming it’ll reach $100,000 by the end of the year. While this could still happen, the market has other ideas right now as the price just tumbled more than 10%, according to CNBC, bringing the price of Bitcoin down to just $43,000.
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin fell sharply Saturday, losing about 20% in 24 hours before beginning to bounce back. The cryptocurrency fell from about $57,000 Friday morning to a low of about $43,000 around midnight before climbing to $48,300 at about 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday. Global stock markets have been...
Comments / 0