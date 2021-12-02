ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Falls Below $57,000 as Omicron News Batters the Market

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 2 days ago

Ongoing reports of the globally spreading Covid-19...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Drop

The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum face largest correction since 19 May; is it time to buy the dip

Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped the ball. The market has been witnessing a decline matched by the correction intensity from 19 May, 2021. Needless to say, that the long-term bullish structure is currently fractured. In recent articles, we highlighted the possible bullish scenarios for Bitcoin but none of them panned out like expected. In this article, we will analyze the new on-chain developments and estimate if there is a buying opportunity in the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are respectively down by 11% and 8% at press time.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

What is happening to Bitcoin and Crypto Market?

Bitcoin prices drop dramatically in the span of a few minutes. Bitcoin’s trading volume rises by 91.49% shortly after the dip. Many top investors show off their BTC purchases. After the events of last night, the crypto market has been left in shambles, leaving people into bits and pieces with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Omicron News Batters#Cryptocurrencies Hard#Forextv Bitcoin
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Crashes; Price Plummets Below $43,000

Today, the Bitcoin price prediction loses traction after hitting $42,333; losses likely to continue in the near term as reveals by the daily chart. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $57,000, $59,000, $61,000. Support Levels: $40,000, $38,000, $36,000. Since the past few days, traders can easily...
MARKETS
CNN

Bitcoin plunges overnight

New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
techstartups.com

Bitcoin crashes below $42,000 from its all-time high price of $68,564.40; lost $9,000 in under an hour with $400 billion wiped off crypto market

Bitcoin has been defying the law of gravity for over three weeks now. But not for too long. What goes up must come down. In just an hour, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency lost $9,000 and fell as low as 20%, the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7. Early this morning, bitcoin suddenly crashed to $41,960 before bouncing back to over $47,000 as of the time of writing, according to data from CoinDesk.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaks 0.70 as Omicron Fears Push USD Up

The mixed macroeconomic figures in Australia reflect the country’s economic struggles. Further tapering by the US Federal Reserve is expected this month. AUD/USD is extremely oversold but is not set for a reversal. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as risk aversion prevails in the market amid growing Omicron fears and rising US dollar. The … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bears Pressure Under 113.00 amid Omicron

The Omicron panic set this week in motion on Friday, November 26. The currency and Treasury markets are awaiting confirmation that the variant is dangerous. As payrolls miss forecasts, the US NFP weakens Treasury yields and the dollar. The USD/JPY weekly forecast remains bearish as the Omicron variant spreads and creates a risk-off sentiment in … Continued.
CURRENCIES
Las Vegas Herald

Bitcoin drops nearly $10,000 in an hour

The world's crypto pioneer, bitcoin, saw a sharp decline of nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to as low as $42,000 before bouncing back to $45,000, extending the latest downtrend amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 strain. The price of bitcoin has dropped around $15,000 over the past 24...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets below $56k as it drops $15k over the past 24 hours

Bitcoin dropped below $56k yesterday as sellers push the cryptocurrency toward the bottom of its weeklong price range. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fallen some $15,000. This morning, the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted and fell nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to a temporary low of $42,000 before bouncing up to $45,000.
STOCKS
Neowin

Bitcoin just fell 10% reaching $43,000 weeks after analysts predict a bull run

When it comes to markets, a bull run means we should see the price of an asset go up; this is what was predicted for Bitcoin with some pundits claiming it’ll reach $100,000 by the end of the year. While this could still happen, the market has other ideas right now as the price just tumbled more than 10%, according to CNBC, bringing the price of Bitcoin down to just $43,000.
MARKETS
UPI News

Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin fell sharply Saturday, losing about 20% in 24 hours before beginning to bounce back. The cryptocurrency fell from about $57,000 Friday morning to a low of about $43,000 around midnight before climbing to $48,300 at about 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday. Global stock markets have been...
STOCKS

