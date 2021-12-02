ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elizabeth Blackburn Writes Open Letter to Bengals Fans: 'Welcome to the Playoff Push'

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC going into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With six games to go and Cincinnati hoping to make a playoff run, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn wrote an open letter to fans.

"Heading into the 2021 season, we heightened our focus on two goals: (1) cultivating a Super Bowl caliber team and (2) establishing a home-field advantage that makes games in Paul Brown Stadium a threat to opposing Clubs," Blackburn wrote. "Through Week 12, we are on-track."

She pointed out the Bengals' record and mentioned that they have the sixth-best point differential in the NFL. Cincinnati is also top-10 in scoring offense and defense.

Blackburn also credited the atmosphere at Paul Brown Stadium for what fans have done during the first five home games of the season, but with four of the next six at home and a postseason berth on the line, she knows how crucial fan engagement will be down the stretch.

"In an interview in October, Joe Burrow talked about being used to playing in extremely loud stadiums from his college days. We need to provide Burrow with the same kind of home-field advantage that he enjoyed back at LSU," Blackburn wrote. "To do this, it requires belief and hard work—two qualities that we need at all four remaining home games against LA, San Francisco, Baltimore and Kansas City.

"If you are asking yourself, 'How can I help this team make the playoffs?,' it starts with believing in this team, showing up to support, and yelling on every single defensive down."

From helping with the new uniforms to creating more ways to engage fans, Blackburn continues to help the Bengals welcome in a new era.

Will that era begin with a playoff berth this season? We'll find out starting on Sunday against the Chargers.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Fans Are Not Happy With T.J. Watt

Bengals fans don’t have a lot to be upset about right now, but they are upset with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. After quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Watt was seen aggressively blocking Burrow as both players were locked onto each other. It led to Watt taking...
NFL
AllBengals

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Raiders in Las Vegas

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Joe Mixon was one of a few players to receive game balls for their performance. Watch the Bengals' postgame celebration below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
NFL
AllBengals

Analyst Picks Raiders to Beat Bengals in Las Vegas

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Raiders on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Both teams have lost two-straight games. Cincinnati is a slight favorite according to the oddsmakers. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco thinks the Bengals' losing streak will continue. He picked Las Vegas...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Blackburn
AllBengals

Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown, Bengals Take Lead Over Raiders

The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday against the Raiders, but running back Joe Mixon ran for an 11-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 10-6 lead in the second quarter. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews,...
NFL
AllBengals

Three Down Look: Bengals Get Back on Track in Sin City

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday in Las Vegas. The performance wasn't always pretty, but Cincinnati rode a strong running game, paired with a bounce back defensive performance to snap a two-game losing streak. Evan McPherson chipped in three 50-plus yard field goals to help the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Open Letter#American Football#Bengals Fans#Afc#Clubs#Lsu
AllBengals

Chargers Beat Steelers, Bengals Move Into Second Place in AFC North

The Bengals moved into second place in the AFC North on Sunday after the Chargers beat the Steelers in Los Angeles. Pittsburgh rallied in the fourth quarter, but Justin Herbert guided the Chargers to a 41-37 win over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 32-13 on Sunday...
NFL
AllBengals

Six Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders

It may not have looked like it at the start of the game, but the Bengals seemed to get back on track by beating the Raiders 32-13, which included a 19-point fourth quarter. Cincinnati improves to 4-2 on the road following their win in Las Vegas. This was a much-needed win to improve their playoff chances. According to FiveThirtyEight, they have a 53% chance at making the postseason after this win.
NFL
AllBengals

Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday against the Raiders, but they're still in position to snap their two-game losing streak. Cincinnati has a 10-6 halftime lead in Las Vegas, following Joe Mixon's touchdown run in the second quarter. Here are some halftime observations:. Mr. 4K. Mixon...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race on Sunday against the Raiders. Cincinnati and Las Vegas have both lost back-to-back games. The Bengals will be without defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. The rookie is currently dealing with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers open at 3.5-point underdogs to their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. SI Sportsbook lists the Steelers as 3.5-point underdogs with a +155 moneyline. The over/under against the Bengals and Joe Burrow is set at 45 after both teams scored over 30 in their Week 11 games.
NFL
AllBengals

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

The Bengals won a huge AFC matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Here are our winners and losers from the 32-13 victory:. Mixon led the Bengals to victory on Sunday. The star running back finished the game with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He’s had a really good season up to this point and will be a huge factor in the Bengals making a run down the stretch.
NFL
ESPN

Bengals seek sweep of Steelers, momentum in playoff race

PITTSBURGH (5-4-1) at CINCINNATI (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 4-6; Los Angeles 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 67-37. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Steelers 24-10 on Sept. 26 in Pittsburgh. LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Chargers 41-37; Bengals beat Raiders 32-13. STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH...
NFL
AllBengals

Podcast: No Flex For Bengals With Key Matchup Against Steelers Looming

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the NFL's decision not to flex the Bengals-Chargers game in Week 13, plus we talk about Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin's comments about Ja'Marr Chase and more!. Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever...
NFL
AllBengals

Kevin Huber Offers Up Big Time Praise for Evan McPherson

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson tied an NFL record on Sunday by making three field goals from 50 yards or more. He's 6-of-7 from 50+ yards and he's made 15-of-18 attempts so far this season. Bengals punter Kevin Huber praised McPherson prior to Sunday's game during his conversation with Dan Hoard...
NFL
AllBengals

NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas?. Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City. "Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
582
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy