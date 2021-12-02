Four most important composition rules for landscape photos

Children of the ’90s may remember the surge of enthusiasm surrounding Pokémon Snap’s N64 release. Unlike other popular Pokémon titles up to that point, it offered the chance to catch creatures not with a Poké Ball but with a camera. The game featured rushing rivers, sunny beaches, and dark caverns, all stuffed with familiar specimens. The most skilled players snapped – to our young minds – unbelievably realistic shots of these roving Pokémon in their natural habitats while the ever-moving vehicle pushed onward. But it wasn’t enough to capture wild pictures of our favorite creatures. We needed to share these works of art with the world.
Comments / 0