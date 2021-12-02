ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House on Covid response: President will pull out all the stops for winter

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, discusses President...

www.msnbc.com

Jeffrey Zients
CBS News

White House considering response after first Omicron variant case found in U.S.

The White House is preparing to impose more restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. as the Omicron variant has been identified in California. Plus, conservatives are considering shutting down the government over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest.
POTUS
Washington Times

White House mum on maskless Biden’s breaking store’s COVID-19 rules

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday dodged questions about President Biden‘s flouting of a Nantucket store’s COVID-19 face mask rule over the weekend. Mr. Biden was spotted Saturday inside Murray’s Toggery Shop with his mask around his neck and not covering his mouth despite a large sign on the store’s door instructing customers to wear a mask.
POTUS
#Covid
KABC

Biden Pressed On Omicron Threat Says ‘Can’t Build Wall Around America’, Seemingly Acknowledging Walls Work And His Policy Doesn’t.

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is facing more questions about the growing COVID Omicron variant threat in the U.S. Talking with reporters at the White House Friday, Biden said the government is moving aggressively to deal with the threat. This as more people have died from COVID this year than last year under Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Jim Jordan's misguided claim that 'real America is done' with Covid

Six months ago, Republican Jim Jordan was asked about Covid-19 vaccinations. The Ohio congressman responded as if the pandemic was old news unworthy of ongoing discussion. "Look, I think we're way past this," the far-right lawmaker said. "I think the country is ready to move on and we're done with this, but you guys just keep wanting to talk about it."
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

How to get the free at-home Covid tests promised by White House

Americans with private health insurance should soon be able to get reimbursed for at-home Covid tests, the White House has announced. Tens of millions of free-tests will also be available at community centers to those without insurance. Tens of millions of Americans should soon have access to free at-home Covid...
POTUS
MassLive.com

White House plans to combat omicron, delta COVID variants this winter with more boosters, vaccinating kids, expanding free at-home testing

President Joe Biden on Thursday will again urge Americans to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as he lays out new plans — including expanding free in-home testing, distributing treatment pills and bolstering safety rules for travelers — to blunt the prospect of another winter surge fueled by the delta and omicron variants.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts. Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater. Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide. Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Biden outlines plan for fighting Omicron COVID-19 variant this winter

President Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday. Plus, the House passed a stopgap measure that will fund federal agencies into mid-February — but the bill’s fate is less clear in the Senate. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Axios congressional correspondent Alayna Treene and Washington Examiner senior correspondent David Drucker join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's winter COVID-19 policy: Safety vs. freedom

In a Thursday speech about his winter COVID-19 policies, President Joe Biden expressed his hope for an end to the political divide that various coronavirus mandates have brought. But as Doug McKelway reports, forces more powerful than politics (specifically a natural yearning to be free) suggest the political divide may not end, neither in the United States nor in many other countries wracked by COVID-19 policy divides and protests.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

President Joe Biden unveiled amended travel restrictions, free at-home testing and an expansion of the national vaccine and booster campaign after cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been reported in the U.S. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in California, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the president's plan and nation's fight against the coronavirus.
POTUS

