ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paypal

From the editor 12/2/21

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, I’ve said it before, and I’ll probably say it again because it’s worth repeating: This job is great because of all the great people I get to meet. This week, I got to meet Michael “Sully” Sullivan’s family. Sully was the police dispatcher we told you about back in March...

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Looking For Racism In the Cheese line? C’mon Man!

Washington State University (WSU) has a responsibility to share its important research with the public So when WSU offers a seminar on farmer's markets and food charity, you could reasonably expect to hear data on how to do it better, more effectively, and with greater benefits to farmers and consumers.
SOCIETY
INFORUM

From the editor: 12 reasons to subscribe to The Forum and InForum.com

We don’t say it nearly enough, but we are grateful every day to those of you who spend your hard-earned money to support local journalism and local businesses. We consider it a privilege to share the stories of our communities. Nobody cares more than us about news from the place we all call home.
ECONOMY
Only In Ohio

The Legend Of The Moonville Tunnel In Ohio May Send Chills Down Your Spine

The railroad industry was booming in southeastern Ohio throughout the nineteenth century, though many of the structures that were once busy with activity have all since disappeared. Those that remain, however, are steeped in legend and folklore. One of the most notorious of them is the town of Moonville and its namesake tunnel. Here’s more on why many consider the Moonville Tunnel in Ohio to be one of the most haunted places in the state.
OHIO STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast Pack 51 is hosing a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Acushnet Council on Aging/Senior Cetner, 59 1/2 So. Main St., Acushnet, on Sun., 12/5, from 9 a.m.–noon. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/children 5–12; children under 5 are free. There will be a 50-50 raffle, silent acution, and arts & crafts for the kids, and an appearance by Santa.
ACUSHNET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhs#Dartmouth
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FHS Craft Fair is big success

The Fairhaven High School PTO organized The Blue Devil Craft and Vendor Fair at FHS on 11/20, with 87 vendor tables spilling out from the gym through the halls, upstairs and downstairs, in the Performing Arts Center, and stretching from main lobby to back lobby. Proceeds will benefit the class of 2022.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
quicksie983.com

Ft. Knox Update 12/2/21

Ft. Knox Garrison Commander Colonel Lance O’Bryan talked about the Covid vaccine clinics available for children ages 5-11 and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Richard Meredith talked about Bowling & Breakfast with Santa. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:10 — 11.8MB)
MILITARY
texomashomepage.com

12/2/21 Birthdays Anniversary

JOE JR. GONZALES (12) JERRY & JOY DRULLINGER (21 YEARS) IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.
CELEBRATIONS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-01-21 The Coffee Club Hour 2

26:50 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White.
GOOGLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

BRRR!! River’s End and Lions hold annual bike run/food drive

A group of about 25 motorcycles and their hardy riders, braved the cold on Sunday, 11/28/21, to get toys and food to patrons of the Shepherd’s Pantry. Even Ralphie from “A Christmas Story’ showed up, sporting his special bunny suit. The annual ride, sponsored by the Rivers End and the Acushnet...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
wamc.org

Home improvement with Darren Tracy 12/2/21

If I had a hammer, I'd certainly make some very bad home improvement decisions. Don't let this happen to you! To help us get on the right track, we welcome back Darren Tracy to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. One of the topics Darren wants to talk about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
975thefanatic.com

What’s Brewin With Jen 12-2-21

Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including an IKEA slumber party and cilantro soap.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The “over-the-top outdoor extravaganza” takes place through Jan. 2. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May...
LAKEWOOD, CO
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 12/2/21

***Deep Track today. But, if you’ve been following the pattern this week, you’ll probably know the artist***. Last Song: “Got My Mind Set On You” by George Harrison from the album Cloud Nine (1987) Great job Anthony (@Seven_Soldiers) and Lori(@ThreezkyMusic)!!!. It’s gonna take time. A whole lot of precious time.
MUSIC
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

King’s Castle Designs opens storefront in Fairhaven

Forget about shipping containers stuck in harbors, online snafus causing delays, or material shortages messing up factory production lines. You can get individual, locally crafted, personalized gifts at King’s Castle Designs, now open at 414 Main Street in North Fairhaven. Jessica and Jeff King have turned a pandemic pastime into a business, and held a grand opening last Saturday, 11/27/21.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Upworthy

The Upworthy Weekly podcast: dog’s perfect last day, signs of intelligence and mama’s boy-friend

In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
PETS
bendsource.com

Letters to the Editor 12/2/21

This week we roll out Part One of our two-part Gift Guide, where we share some ideas for gifts you can buy right here on the local scene. Our feature pages (pages 10, 11 and 13) display some of the many gifts locals can find on the Bend Marketplace—a one-stop online shop for local goods. Later in the issue, our Sound section features books about music, available at local bookstores, followed by recommendations for holiday cookbooks in the Chow section, hot outdoor gear items from local gear shops on the Outside page, and finally, a roundup of drink recipes and the accompanying (and locally made) spirits that go with them on the Craft page. If that's not enough, pick up a copy of the Source Weekly again next week, when we have even more gift ideas. We know it's easy to tap-tap your way into a mountain of random Amazonian gifts this season, but we like to think we're giving you a very viable local alternative. Have a great week!
BEND, OR
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (12/1/21)

Topics include: Rittenhouse of horrors; Uphold the noise ordinance in Woodstock; Working to improve lives of average working Americans; The right & wrong way to get an injection; and more . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. See subscription options >. Already a subscriber?
WOODSTOCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy