From the editor 12/2/21

This week we roll out Part One of our two-part Gift Guide, where we share some ideas for gifts you can buy right here on the local scene. Our feature pages (pages 10, 11 and 13) display some of the many gifts locals can find on the Bend Marketplace—a one-stop online shop for local goods. Later in the issue, our Sound section features books about music, available at local bookstores, followed by recommendations for holiday cookbooks in the Chow section, hot outdoor gear items from local gear shops on the Outside page, and finally, a roundup of drink recipes and the accompanying (and locally made) spirits that go with them on the Craft page. If that's not enough, pick up a copy of the Source Weekly again next week, when we have even more gift ideas. We know it's easy to tap-tap your way into a mountain of random Amazonian gifts this season, but we like to think we're giving you a very viable local alternative. Have a great week!

BEND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO