Rock Music

Circa Survive: "It used to be difficult not to fill up every space with guitar – this record shows how our ability to restrain ourselves has grown"

By Gregory Adams
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not that Circa Survive’s new A Dream About Love EP is a minimalist effort – the synth-and-sound-effects-smeared first single Imposter Syndrome proves it’s anything but. But, for a band that’s often trafficked in the more prog-geared side of the post-hardcore world via albums like their 2005 debut Juturna and 2017’s...

www.guitarworld.com

