Public Health Reimagined: The Frontier of Government Health Technology

 4 days ago

Public health infrastructure systems and solutions are long neglected. Decades of funding reductions obstructed progress in what is now a health system in disrepair. Yet there is an unprecedented opportunity – renewed attention to public health is providing the resources and collaboration for...

Public Health Officials Watching For Omicron Variant of Coronavirus

Local officials are keeping a wary eye on the new Omicron variant, which has now been detected in Canada after first cropping up in Africa and then in Europe. "California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S.," state Public Health Director Tomos Aragon said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Public Health begins new addiction treatment technique

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has announced the launching of a new service for treating addiction in individuals suffering from trauma, stress, anxiety and depression. According to a release by Public Health, Addiction Services staff have been trained in Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, commonly referred to as EMDR.
DAYTON, OH
Regulate delta-8 THC for public health too

When New Jersey started creating a commercial cannabis industry, officials knew they'd be competing with the longstanding illegal market selling the drug under its historic name of marijuana. Doing away with the illegal market for pot was one of the rationales used to justify the legal market for it.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
How to balance public health with homeless rights in a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the challenges people without homes face in getting the care they need. Their physicians face challenges too, especially in balancing the dual responsibilities of promoting the welfare and confidentiality of individual patients and protecting public safety.
HOMELESS
Guam Public Health concerned over omicron variant

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday expressed concern over the new omicron COVID-19 variant and urged those who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said the omicron variant is causing an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health Commissioning Officer

Salary: £37,491 - £39,462 per annum (PO2) This role is a key part of the team responsible for ensuring effective commissioning and management of a range of Public Health Services (including Health Inequalities, Sexual Health, NHS Health checks, Weight Management & Physical Activity). The post holder will work across a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health Orders

Pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 25-1-506 and 508, the Douglas County Health Department (“DCHD”) hereby issues this countywide Public Health Order: allowing certain individuals to be exempted from requirements to wear a Face Covering within Douglas County and making it impermissible in most cases to quarantine an individual within Douglas County due to actual, suspected or potential exposure related to COVID-19 if the individual is asymptomatic. The goal and purpose of this Order is to ensure that efforts to control and slow the spread of the SARSCoV-2 virus (the SARSCoV-2 and the disease resulting therefrom shall be referred to herein as “COVID-19”) are calibrated to produce the greatest health benefit to the people targeted by such efforts and to the entire Douglas County community.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Undergraduate Public Health Conference Back in Action for 2021

The Bachelor of Science in Public Health program hosted the 7th Annual Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration (HTCC) Community Partner Breakfast and 4th Annual UTA BS Public Health Moving Forward Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Bringing back an event postponed the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARLINGTON, TX
Startups use tech, 'gamification' for public health problems

Matthew Loper’s mission to use technology and science to revolutionize health care began when he observed vastly different outcomes for relatives with the same disease. The CEO and co-founder of Wellth, an app that incentivizes users to make healthy choices, like regularly taking medicine, had an aunt and an uncle diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 study celebrates public health measures

A national study of Australians' responses to COVID-19 public health measures has found stories of hope, strength and acceptance for such protective measures as social distancing, hand hygiene and even lockdowns. Flinders University researchers, as part of a team of regional health experts in the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Driving Agility and Resiliency in Healthcare with the Cloud

The pandemic put our healthcare system through challenges seldom seen before. The healthcare industry was quick to adapt and found that the cloud provided many opportunities. Traditional procurement methods of buying servers was not fast enough to support the vast surge capacity and remote worker access that was required. As a result, hospitals and health systems began to embrace cloud services for rapid capacity, remote care, Telemedicine, and even disaster recovery/resiliency. Please join Veritas to learn how the cloud is driving IT transformation and helping healthcare organizations:
HEALTH
Social Determinants Of Health Cause COVID-19 Health Disparities

The study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities examines whether health disparities in populations most impacted by COVID-19 resulted from higher exposure rates to the virus or social determinants of health that are known to impact wellbeing and quality of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Studying Long COVID to Improve Population Health Efforts

To improve population health efforts, the Icahn Scholl of Medicine at Mount Sinai will serve as the lead site of enrollment for two cohort studies examining the long-term effects of COVID-19. The studies will contribute to a national health consortium study led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glover selected as a public health fellow

Shay Glover, Public Health Program specialist, has been chosen as a member of the Region IV Public Health Training Center at Emory University's 2021-22 Public Health Leadership Institute (PHLI) cohort. Glover competed with 110 other applicants to become one of three PHLI fellows from Kentucky.
HEALTH
Jordana Kier, CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Foundation

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Foundation. The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy has appointed Jordana Kier, Co-CEO of LOLA, the first lifelong brand for reproductive health, to its Foundation Board of Directors. LOLA champions reproductive health and equity and facilitates an online community of women seeking education, products and information. Kier has led its omnichannel expansion into Walmart, and partnerships with 350 businesses, schools and gyms to provide employees and customers premium period products.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Norman: Politics hinder public health

The job of guiding Kansas through a generation-defining public health crisis for nearly two years fell to Dr. Lee Norman. Until recently, and suddenly, it didn't. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly recently fired him as secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after months of reducing his role as the face of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
Governor Holcomb Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Orders this week that officially continues the public health emergency and provisions that address the impact of COVID-19. Those provisions allow Indiana to be eligible to receive enhanced federal funding for Medicaid programs to help cover the increased costs of 500,000 residents who have enrolled in the programs because of the pandemic. The state would lose more than $175 million in future funding and about 250,000 Hoosiers would lose partial or full Medicaid coverage if the public health emergency ends before the federal public health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Biden administration declares racism public health threat

The White House on Wednesday called racism a public health crisis and extended the administration's focus on racism and White supremacy to the effort to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The declaration was included in the administration's new HIV/AIDS strategy, which details how the government plans to fight the virus over...
POTUS

