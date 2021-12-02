ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WTS International Appoints John Edwards as Chief Information Officer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Maryland (Dec. 2, 2021) – WTS International, a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners and a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced the appointment of hospitality veteran John Edwards as Chief Information Officer, reporting to Barry Goldstein, WTS...

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. “I’m thrilled to welcome Andy and Rodrigo, leaders whose vision and...
Onfido Appoints Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world’s most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido’s executive team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt...
Steve Santana Named as Chief Information Officer at ETS

ETS announced Steve Santana will join the organization as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Santana will provide the organization with visionary leadership in the development and implementation of IT (Information Technology) and Digital Product solutions to support ETS business goals and operations. “Steve brings a wealth of experience leading digital transformation...
Contentsquare Appoints Kat Borlongan as Chief Impact Officer

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced the appointment of Kat Borlongan to the newly created position of Chief Impact Officer (CIO). As Chief Impact Officer, Kat will lead Contentsquare’s efforts to extend the company mission into areas that deliver greater impact, focusing beyond revenue growth. Borlongan will also work closely with leadership and the entire Contentsquare team to achieve high standards for the company’s end users (digital trust and privacy), employees (DE&I) and the planet (sustainability).
Groupon Appoints Kedar Deshpande as Chief Executive Officer

Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) announced its Board of Directors has appointed Kedar Deshpande as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective Dec. 10, 2021. Kedar has also been appointed to the Groupon Board of Directors. Aaron Cooper, Interim CEO, will step down from his role, and is committed to helping ensure a smooth transition.
Omeza Appoints Vice-President, Chief Commercial Officer

Sarasota-based Omeza, a skin health and tissue regeneration company, recently appointed Santino Costanzo its vice-president and chief commercial officer. Constanzo, who has more than 35 years of experience in medical sales leadership, will develop, direct and scale Omeza’s sales and marketing teams to meet strategic commercial objectives. In September, Omeza received 510(k) approval of its lead drug-device combination product, Omeza Collagen Matrix, as well as FDA clearance to go to market.
Exabeam appoints Gianna Driver as Chief Human Resources Officer

Exabeam announced the appointment of Gianna Driver as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As CHRO, Driver is chartered with creating scalable processes that will enrich the employee experience and enable Exabeam employees to do their best work. She will be responsible for architecting the company’s talent strategy, driving corporate culture...
Sheppard Mullin Appoints Lois Durant Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 26. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Lois Durant has been named its first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO). Durant has served as Sheppard Mullin’s Director of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and Talent Management Strategy for the last three-and-a-half years where she has been responsible for managing the firm’s internal and external D&I efforts as well as the development and implementation of various talent management initiatives.
LabGenius Appoints Dr. Gino Van Heeke As Chief Scientific Officer

With over 20 years of industry experience, the former Senior Director, Discovery and Early Development at Ablynx, will lead LabGenius’ drug discovery and pre-clinical development activities. LabGenius, the machine learning (ML)-driven protein engineering company, announced the appointment of Gino Van Heeke Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In this role,...
Sakata Seed America Appoints Eduardo Flores as Chief Operations Officer; Dave Armstrong and John Nelson Share

MORGAN HILL, CA - A multifaceted leader with a vast range of expertise is sure to bolster any operation, especially when that expertise can be harnessed to optimize the supply chain. Sakata Seed America announced it has appointed Eduardo Flores to the role of Chief Operations Officer, where he will oversee all of the company’s logistics, operations, and seed production activity in North and Central America.
Simbe Appoints Gary Galensky As Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

Senior executive joins Simbe following a momentous year to scale operations and lead the next phase of company growth. Simbe Robotics, Inc., the company leveraging robotics and AI to elevate the performance of retailers with real-time insights into inventory and operations, announced that accomplished operations leader Gary Galensky is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.
ServiceTitan Appoints Bhasin as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES — Anmol Bhasin has joined ServiceTitan as chief technology officer. Most recently serving as senior vice president of engineering for Einstein AI and Search initiatives at Salesforce, Bhasin brings nearly two decades of expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, distributed systems and building consumer technology products.
Virion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced the recent appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Sue Currie has 20+ years of strategic, operational, and scientific leadership experience in clinical research and development programs, from the discovery phase to post-launch, with a focus on cancers and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Virion, she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, at Nektar Therapeutics where she had responsibilities that included global executive and corporate leadership roles within the Company and was a core member of the Research and Development senior leadership team. Prior to Nektar, Dr. Currie held Senior positions at Genentech/Roche and Health Interactions, the latter of which she oversaw all US Operations and a team of almost 200 persons. She has authored numerous pivotal scientific publications in both immuno-oncology, as well as infectious diseases, including HIV, HCV, and Coinfection treatment guidelines.
Clear Channel Appoints Andy Stevens As First Chief Data Officer

Clear Channel Europe announced the appointment of Andy Stevens as its first ever Chief Data Officer. Previously Head of Data and Programmatic for Europe, Andy will be responsible for leveraging commercial data as a strategic asset to enhance Clear Channel’s products and sales channels and drive revenue. Andy will work...
Aurora Expeditions appoints first chief marketing officer

Aurora Expeditions has appointed its first chief marketing officer to help drive growth for the expedition cruise line. Hayley Peacock-Gower has more than 20 years’ experience in strategic branding, marketing and media having worked at a mix of global and Australian brands. She will lead the company’s marketing operations worldwide...
Wesley Story joins Genesys as Chief Information Officer

Wesley Story has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Genesys, a customer experience firm. Story will help develop a new information technology (IT) operating model for the organization. Most recently, Story served as an Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was responsible for providing strategy guidance...
A General Marshall Approach to Being a General Manager

We mostly know General George C. Marshall from the Marshall Plan which helped to rebuild Europe following WWII. But what accelerated him to the top of command was his incredible organizational skills, and that’s where hoteliers can learn a thing or two in today’s labor-scarce climate. Specifically, many organizations have...
Hotel Equities Forms Strategic Alliance With Sethi Management

ATLANTA, GA – November 30, 2021 – Today, Hotel Equities (“HE”) and Sethi Management (“Sethi”) announced the formation of a strategic alliance whereby HE will provide operational oversight, resources, and national support to all hotels within the Sethi portfolio. Hotel Equities began transitioning Sethi’s hotels into its portfolio in late October and will be fully integrated by December 1.
