Bellator MMA bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis was losing nearly every second of his title defense on Friday against former titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi, until he wasn't. Pettis (22-5) rallied late in Round 4 to retrieve victory from the jaws of defeat by knocking Horiguchi out cold with a stunning spinning back fist in the main event of Bellator 272. The violent finish inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, spoiled what had been a flawless return to the promotion for Horiguchi, who was forced to vacate the 135-pound Bellator title he won in 2019 due to a knee injury.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO