ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norway reports omicron cases linked to company party

By JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 50 people in and around Norway's capital have been infected...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Copenhagen#Ap#Norwegian
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Nine Scottish Omicron cases all linked to same event - Sturgeon

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. The Scottish cases account...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19 Omicron variant case linked to Brentwood primary school

One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been linked to a primary school in Essex. Following further contact tracing of a case that emerged in Brentwood, there was a confirmed link to Larchwood Primary School in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex County Council said. It said specialist...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Canada now has five cases of Omicron variant

MONTREAL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A further two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Ottawa, bringing Canada's total number of cases to five, Ottawa Public Health said late on Monday. Earlier in the day, Quebec discovered its first COVID-19 case of the variant, health officials said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: New Scottish Omicron case not linked to others

A new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not linked to the other nine detected in Scotland, the Scottish government has said. The additional case, confirmed on Wednesday, is in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. Nine cases have been reported in previous days, with MSPs told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

New Covid Variant Identified In Africa, Dubbed “Omicron,” Classified As “Variant Of Concern” By WHO; Markets Plunge; U.S. Restricts Travel From Region – Updated

UPDATED: The U.S. restricted travel from eight African countries on Friday amid growing concern about a new variant of Covid-19, suspected of being more transmissible. The countries are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mazambique and Malawi, according to the Washington Post. The new variant was first identified in South Africa. A World Health Organization advisory committee today classified the new, heavily-mutated strain of Covid as a “variant of concern.” The organization has now classified five variants of concern: the original Alpha strain of the virus; the Delta Variant; Gamma, first identified in Brazil; and Beta, which also emerged in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

French authorities said Thursday they had confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on the mainland, a man in his 50s who recently returned from Nigeria. The ARS health agency for the Paris region said the man had not been vaccinated against the virus and showed no COVID symptoms when tested upon his arrival on November 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy