Each year, Christmas sales begin creeping up sooner and sooner to entice shoppers to get an early start on their loved ones’ lists. This year’s sales are no different, with promotions on decor starting as early as August or September. If you didn’t shop during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Christmas sales can help you get those last-minute gifts before the holidays. The best way to snag major discounts through Christmas sales is by researching ahead of time what different stores are offering and comparing prices of the item or items you’ve got your eye on. Some retailers may even offer online coupons that can be found on Retail Me Not’s browser extension, which can help find deals for you once you’ve marked specific items.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO