If you are a competitive tennis player, you want to win. The problem is, so does your opponent. In fact, everyone wants to win. The best way to give yourself a great shot at winning is to focus on what you need to do on the way to the desired outcome. This is the definition of focusing on the process, not the outcome. For most players, reminding yourself to follow through the same way every time on your groundstrokes is a good focus point. Hitting a good serve and a good first shot, as well as a good return of serve and a good first shot is another great area to concentrate on during a match.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO